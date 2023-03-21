Stuttgart – Tuesday (March 21) is the annual World Down Syndrome Day. The aim is to create awareness and attention for people living with Down Syndrome.

Manne Lucha, Minister for Social Affairs, Health and Integration, said on Sunday (March 19) in Stuttgart: “The concern with which the international World Down Syndrome Day celebrated since 2006 is important. People with Down Syndrome live in our neighborhoods, in our cities and communities, encounter us in everyday life. It doesn’t matter whether you have 46 or 47 chromosomes: You are human – happy, sad, happy, loud, quiet, friendly, angry, you love and are loved. People with Down syndrome are children, classmates, colleagues, women, men, relatives, neighbors. They go to sports, work, meet friends. Let’s see the strength of each individual and recognize their right to participate. That has to arrive in our society. People with Down Syndrome and their families need to be treated with respect, appreciation and support every day of the year. This also means that they have access to education, work and health care and that their rights are respected. The goal must be full inclusion.”

Die Representative of the state government for the interests of people with disabilities, Simone Fischer said: “Families and children with disabilities still have major challenges to overcome in everyday life and keep encountering barriers. Children need special therapies, aids have to be applied for or even fought for. The search for a suitable place in the local day care center or school is usually associated with major obstacles. Parents and children with disabilities are still expected to do a lot.”

Inclusion requires education and concrete measures

On average, nine out of ten women and couples who were diagnosed with trisomy 21 opted for an abortion, reported Fischer. And further: “This number must shake up. We need a legally secure and ethically justifiable approach to the non-invasive prenatal test, which has been paid for by statutory health insurance companies since last year. And we need to do even more to address the consequences of disability. In addition to education, serious handling and concrete measures that effectively improve people’s everyday lives are the be-all and end-all. For example, we need employers who employ adults with Down syndrome and pay social security contributions.”

Minister Lucha and the State Commissioner for Disabilities pointed out that there are many stereotypes when it comes to the lives of people with disabilities and Down’s syndrome. The real disabilities that make life difficult are often bureaucratic hurdles and a society in which there is still a stigma about being disabled. Changing this is a question of attitude, i.e. social, but also a question of legal framework conditions.

Call for an inclusive society

“Each and every individual has an influence on social coexistence, how we meet one another, on our values ​​and actions. Parents are put under pressure when doctors and midwives, in their key role during pregnancy, recommend abortion in the case of a diagnosed disability in general and without any differentiated discussion. It must be in everyone’s interest that they are as well prepared as possible for how parents-to-be can be advised on the subject of disabilities,” says Fischer.

Minister Lucha: “I am committed to ensuring that everyone in Baden-Württemberg has the same opportunities. All citizens are called upon to stand up for the rights and opportunities of people with disabilities and to contribute to creating an inclusive society in which all people have equal rights.”

On World Down Syndrome Day, the state government is calling for people to stand up for an inclusive society. The state action plan for the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which is currently being updated with a transparent participation process under the leadership of the Ministry for Social Affairs, Health and Integration, should contribute to this. The proposed measures are currently being bundled and brought together, then evaluated with the groups already involved in the process and then presented to the Council of Ministers. “We are not yet satisfied with the implementation of the UN Disability Rights Convention. That is why we are currently working with people with disabilities, their relatives and interest groups, with the participation of all ministries, to develop targeted measures and projects that are intended to achieve effective improvements in the everyday life of disabled people,” said Minister for Social Affairs Lucha.

Further information

In Germany there are several official associations with nationwide advice and information on Down syndrome. Some of them are the Working Group Down Syndrome Germany e. Vthe Deutsche Down Syndrome InfoCenter as well as that Down Syndrome Network Germany e. V In Baden-Württemberg, the early support centers offer support for children with impairments or disabilities, including children with Down syndrome. They advise, promote the development of motor skills, language and cognitive abilities and put you in touch with further advice and support centres.