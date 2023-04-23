World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 « 3B Meteo

reading time

World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22

World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22. It’s about the largest environmental event for the protection of our planet and this year the anniversary aims to bring the theme “Invest In Our Planet” to the center of the debate. Invest time, energy and resources to leave the world a prosperous and desirable place, curbing now the most serious consequences of climate change.

World earth day came first promoted by US Senator Gaylord Nelson in the spring of 1970, when there were still no rules and laws in the world to protect the environment. Faced with the growing pollution and degradation of ecosystems, the Senator’s idea was to bring the issues relating to the preservation of natural resources at the center of the political agenda.

And today the environmental issue is at the center of global public and political debate, but we are still not doing enough, there is still friction, backtracking and delays. But changes are underway. And the Get Inspired call is based on change. Take Action. Be a part of the green revolution, launched by the organizers of the World Day, who have also listed some advice on their website so that everyone can do their part throughout the year. Because Earth Day should be every day.

And so here are some ideas: plogging (i.e. doing sports outside, such as running, walking and in the meantime picking up rubbish found on the street); change diet and switch to a predominantly vegetarian one (just to have a figure, the IPCC estimates that the global adoption of a vegetarian diet would save about 6 billion tonnes of CO2 annually between now and 2050); become part of an energy community (a group of subjects who organize themselves to locally produce and share the energy produced from renewable sources); make compost; do not waste food; avoid buying disposable products; do not drink bottled water, but water that comes from water houses or directly from the tap (in Italy tap water is good and subject to many controls); prefer glass and paper products to plastic ones; and then reduce, recycle, reuse, reduce, recycle, reuse, reduce… (the established ecological mantra).

On the occasion of the Day, hundreds of events were organized including sports competitions, concerts, educational activities, street art, conferences, eco cooking courses, and dozens of activities dedicated to the environment, innovation, culture and sport. In Italy, the program was presented at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Rome by Earth Day Italia, an association that has been sponsoring and promoting the day for years.

For the first time, the official Earth Day celebrations will take place both in presence, with the Village for the Earth of Villa Borghese in Rome, inaugurated in 2016 by Pope Francis, and in Turin its first ever edition. For those who cannot reach one of the two cities, you can follow The Multimedia Marathon, 16 hours of live content from the Nuvola di Fuksas broadcast live on RaiPlay. Every day in the stage set up on the Pincio terrace there will be a dense program of talk shows led by television and print journalists and, at the same time, internationally renowned street artists will perform live who will create works on the environmental theme.

Of great importance is the program designed for thousands of students expected in Rome who will be able to play and learn. For the little ones there is the Children’s village, created in collaboration with Unicef, and numerous other associations, which offers workshops such as the Pompieropoli of the Fire Brigade, the inflatable planetarium of the Inaf, the spectacular climbing wall offered by the National Educational Sports Center , the biodiversity trails set up by the Carabinieri Forestali, where you will witness the baptism of the saddle with the Monterufoli ponies every day. The heroes of adults and children were present, such as Spongebob, the yellow cartoon star sponge, which has always been an icon of ocean protection, recycling and sustainability.

Teenagers and young people are rallying instead for the Youth4Climate, an international event for young people, born in 2021 to give space to the younger generations in climate negotiations and which continues to be a forum promoted by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, by the Undp and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. There will be various key figures of Fridays for Future such as Vanessa Nakate (known African activist), Ridhima Pandey (young Indian protagonist of the film “The Letter” with Pope Francis), and Alessandra de Canio (member of YoUnicef).

Following at Villa Borghese concert and evening of shows with Arisa, Leo Gassmann, Ermal Meta and Tommaso Paradiso. The evening event will be made zero impact thanks to the contribution of ClimatePartner.

In Turin, on the other hand, under the slogan “a climate of change can stop climate change”, there will be Elisa as godmother, who will launch a new urban forestation operation, the Eugenios in via DiGioia, the Marlene Kuntz, Saturnino, Rose Villan and the anthropologist Eduardo Kohn. Participants will be able to challenge themselves in a challenge that has the goal of achieving 10,000 good deeds for the planet in 17 days. Organized by AWorld and Club Silencio with the contribution of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation, the day will be free and carbon neutral.

For those who want to spend Earth Day in nature, The North Face organizes a series of events during which waste abandoned in parks and green spaces will be collected through the Clean Up Hike initiative. Last year, The North Face helped clean up more than 4,500 kilometers of outdoor space to protect mountains, trails and natural habitats from pollution and waste. Who wants can take part in an excursion – there are all over Europe helping the Earth, “one piece of rubbish at a time.” In Italy, the Partner of this initiative is CleanALP which organizes the Clean Up Hikes in Val Ayas (on 22nd from 9.30 to 14.30 in Champoluc), in Limone Piemonte (on 23rd April, from 10.00 to 16.30) and in Donnas in Val d’Aosta ( on 23rd from 8.45 to 15), with the special guest Anna Boschini, member of the ExplorerTeam The North Face.

For those who love the sea, on the other hand, they can participate in theEarth Day Cefalù, which from Friday 21 to Tuesday 25 April will offer unique encounters, such as the release of sea turtles and falcons and seagulls, horse riding (Tuesday 25 April from 10.30 to 17.30 “Horseback riding in the Bosco and Radica districts” by Ride Sicily), naturalistic excursions (on April 21 “Walk to discover the nature of the Sette frati beach” organized by the Gea Nature Experience Association), artistic installations, environmental awareness campaigns, a pictorial and multi-material exhibition on the theme of plastic pollution, comedy shows and evening concerts and itinerant performances, the Temporary Garden in Piazza Duomo and the EcoVillage in Piazza Colombo organized by Baz’Art Sicilia, the Cursa di Ciclopi, a 500 km trail race in the heart of Sicily. In addition, also the possibility of adopting a puppy or applying free microchips to your four-legged friend.

[Articolo a cura di Emanuele Bompan e Valeria Pagani]

