The agenda of the WEF includes topics of international health policy such as combating antibiotic resistance, lessons learned from the Ebola crisis, access to health care and digitization in health care.

Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe also takes part in events that focus on empowering patients and improving care, a safe supply of medicines, quality assurance in care and access to innovations in medical care. In addition, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Federal Minister of Health Gröhe will meet heads of state, counterparts, company representatives and experts from all over the world as well as international organizations such as the WHO and the World Bank to exchange views.

