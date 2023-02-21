For some years all over the world il 22 February is celebrated on World Encephalitis Dayor World Encephalitis Day. The anniversary aims to disseminate information regarding this group of pathologies – for which important progress has been made in diagnosis and therapy – but which require greater awareness on the part of the population and doctors in order to be able to suspect the disease early, shortening the timing of the diagnosis. To sensitize the population, the international project “Illuminare l’Encefalitis” was born, which provides for the red lighting of the monuments of the participating cities, and the “RED4WED” campaign (in Red for the World Encefalitis Day) which invites all people to wear something red, sharing their photographs on social media.

Encephalitis is a inflammatory process of the central nervous system – mostly involving the brain, but often with associated involvement of the meninges (meningoencephalitis) or marrow (encephalomyelitis) or sometimes both – configuring composite pictures of meningo-encephalo-myelitis. Its causes are multiple, infectious and autoimmune, sometimes difficult to identify.

Initial symptoms can be subtle and nonspecific such as headache, fever, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, and weakness. These can evolve into more serious pictures, up to states of confusion, agitation, epileptic crises, neurological disorders (paresis), hallucinations, double vision, nausea and vomiting, rigidity, up to coma. Recovery is often complete but deficits may remain, sometimes even serious ones, so it could be difficult for those affected by this disease to resume their usual activities such as returning to work or studies. This is also in consideration of the fact that attention and memory difficulties, concentration difficulties, behavior changes, increased fatigability and sometimes epilepsy may persist.

The diagnosis of encephalitis involves doctors of various specializations, primarily neurologists, infectious disease specialists and microbiologists and can be supported by various laboratory and instrumental tests such as CSF examination, EEG, and brain CT/MRI.

Every year, around 500,000 people are affected by encephalitis in the worldstill a very high number. The Ferrara area sees, on average, between 10 and 20 encephalitis per year. The one that has the greatest impact is that of West Nile virus, which can vary from 1 or 2 cases per year up to 15. The other form of encephalitis that has a higher incidence is herpes with 3-4 cases per year. The autoimmune and paraneoplastic forms, on the other hand, are rather rare and vary from 0 to 5 cases per year.

In recent years, the University Hospital of Ferrara has equipped itself with modern and innovative laboratory technologieswhich allow a rapid and precise definition of the causes of these important and emerging inflammatory/infectious brain pathologies.

The commitment of doctors and staff of Neurology Operative Units (Acting Director, Dr. Daniela Gragnaniello) e you Infectious diseases (directed by Dr. Marco Libanore) of Sant’Anna, as well as in the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases, is also aimed at raising awareness among citizens, remembering that a few simple rules are necessary to prevent infectious encephalitis (transmitted by viruses):

– follow good hygiene standards, washing your hands well and often with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom and before and after meals;

– do not exchange crockery, bottles and glasses with other people;

– get vaccinated against viruses that can cause encephalitis;

– protect yourself from insect bites.

In the photo, from left: Daniela Gragnaniello, Marco Libanore