World first for first aid kits

by admin
20.10.2023 – 17:27

Cardio First Angel UG

Munich (ots)

Your first aid kit can now also be expanded with a layman’s resuscitation system – the lifesaver before the emergency doctor.

The Cardio First-Angel is a cardiopulmonary resuscitation system for important chest compressions. A device that bridges the time between cardiac arrest and the emergency doctor, which is crucial for survival, as life-sustaining measures must be taken before the emergency doctor arrives. With the Cardio First Angel, even laypeople can easily carry out an effective heart massage. Without fear of doing something wrong – even before the emergency doctor arrives. If a cardiac arrest occurs, immediate chest compressions in the first few minutes are crucial for survival. This is the most important thing to maintain blood circulation from the heart to the brain.

Cardiac arrest can occur in the following situations:

Heart attack, stroke, allergy, accident, shock, electric shock, suffocation, asthma, diabetes, heart failure, long-Covid and post-Covid.

The development took place with Prof. Dr. Hagl, LMU Munich Großhadern.

www.cardiofirstangel.com

From now on

Press contact:

Raimund Mößmer 0175/5503195

Original content from: Cardio First Angel UG, transmitted by news aktuell

