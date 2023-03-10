Dal 12 al March 18, 2023 if you celebrate the World Glaucoma Weeka pathology that today represents one of the leading causes of visual impairment and which has been recognized for years now as the second cause of blindness in industrialized countries. In patients with glaucoma there is a progressive increase in intraocular pressure – with consequent damage to the optic nerve – which causes defects in the visual field, usually asymptomatic, until, in the advanced stages of the disease, the macula, the site of the central vision.

THE COMMITMENT OF THE FERRARESE HEALTHCARE COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATIONS. In Ferrara the territorial section UICI (Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired) offers to the citizenry free eye screenings within amobile ophthalmic unit. The “camper”, in which the visits will take place, will be stationed in the internal garden of the Citadel of Health San Rocconear the famous “Biblù”, from Monday 13th to Friday 17th March included. The doctors ofS. Anna Ophthalmology Operative Unit (directed by Prof. Marco Murain the picture)dell’Local health authority of Ferrara and the Specialization School of Ophthalmology of the University of Ferrara (directed by Prof. Massimo Busin), together with UICI volunteers, will be available from 9.00 to 13.00. Each visit is expected to last 20 minutes. To book your appointment, you need to call the UICI secretariat on 0532-207630.

The Ophthalmology Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara adheres to this anniversary dedicating itself to the prevention and care of patients affected by this pathology:

– 2 advanced computerized diagnostic outpatient centres (one located near the Cona Ophthalmology Operating Unit and active on Friday morning, the other located in South-East district in Comacchio at the Casa della Salute and active on Wednesday morning);

– 1 laser clinic active on Tuesday mornings in Cona;

– 1 second level clinic active on Monday morning in Cona;

– 1 surgery clinic for patient selection and monitoring of the effectiveness of surgical and laser therapy active on Tuesdays from 12 to 14 at the Cona hospital.

“This assistance offer by the Ophthalmology of the Cona Hospital – comments Prof. Walls – it is integrated by the inter-company functional coordination between the specialist doctors of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara and the members of my team through diagnostic and therapeutic pathways and targeted consultancy. The goal of the treatments Today available for the treatment of glaucoma is to reduce intraocular pressure, up to a level considered safe for the eye. All this to preserve the visual quality (and therefore of life) of patients affected by the disease. Therapeutic choices Today available are represented by topical drugs (eye drops), followed by outpatient procedures such as laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) and various surgical procedures”.

THE PATHOLOGY. Glaucoma is a disease which, at the outset, often presents itself without symptoms (asymptomatic) and, for this reason, it is therefore defined as “the silent thief of sight”. It is a disease with a high social impact and epidemiological data say that about 3% of the population over 40 is affected. These data are even slightly higher than the world and national average, for reasons of a genetic nature, in a geographical area that involves the Adriatic belt of our region, from Comacchio to Rimini, including the provinces of Ferrara and Bologna. To make the quantitative dimensions of the phenomenon understandable, it can be stated that in a bus (50 seats) traveling in the center of Ferrara there are on average 2 patients suffering from glaucoma and 5 if the bus is reserved for people over 70 years old.