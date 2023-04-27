Home » World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5th / Skin hygiene and care go hand in hand
World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5th / Skin hygiene and care go hand in hand

World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5th / Skin hygiene and care go hand in hand

Lübbecke – Spring is finally here and the first sunny days invite you to spend more time in nature. Anyone who has a garden is already looking forward to putting the first plant cuttings into the fresh soil. Raised beds, which are not only a real eye-catcher, but also offer protection for a large number of insects, are suitable for small balconies. Whether it’s fruit, vegetables or herbs – gardening literally grounds you and helps you switch off. Especially the first own harvest is something very special. But if you spend a lot of time outdoors or work with potting soil, you also quickly come into contact with germs, which mainly settle on dirt under your fingernails. If you touch your face or mucous membranes with it, pathogens can be transmitted quickly.

That’s why regular hand washing is so important. World Hand Hygiene Day is an annual reminder of the importance of the topic. Fingertips, backs of hands and spaces between fingers should be cleaned with soap and water for at least 30 seconds. However, frequent hand washing dries out the sensitive skin and thus throws the skin flora out of balance. The consequences of this include redness and an uncomfortable feeling of tension. Therefore, proper care after washing hands plays an important role.

GERLASAN hand cream is ideal for daily hand care. It protects stressed skin, especially when it comes into frequent contact with water, cleaning agents and when using protective gloves. The contained urea (urea) provides moisture and also has an antimicrobial and anti-itching effect. Soothing bisabolol and provitamin B5 (panthenol) have anti-inflammatory properties and promote the regenerative metabolic processes of the skin. Jojoba oil and tapioca provide intensive care, make hands noticeably softer and visibly smoother. GERLASAN hand cream is easy to spread, absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling pleasant.

