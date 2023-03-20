Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark are among the happiest countries in the world. Happiness researcher Maike van den Boom lives in Stockholm – and told stern why Scandinavia is so happy.

The Scandinavian countries end up at the top of the World Happiness Report every year. What are the people in the north doing right?

Mike van den Boom: In Scandinavia, private life is more important than in many other countries. The Scandinavians do not define themselves by their work, but by being human. The people here don’t take their work too seriously, they see it for what it is: a part of life.

Nevertheless, people in Scandinavia are committed to their jobs and the economic system works. How does that go together?