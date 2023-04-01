In addition, nearly two billion people face catastrophic health care spending that often drives entire families into poverty, with significant inequalities affecting those in the most vulnerable contexts. This is why we need to invest in solid health systems for a prosperous society starting with the increase in public funding for health and the reduction of health care costs borne by families.

01 APR –

World Health Day will be celebrated on 7 April together with the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization.

“Health For All” is the slogan of the day and indicates WHO’s long-standing goal for all people to enjoy good health for a fulfilling life in a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.

The right to health is a fundamental human right. And WHO relaunches its objectives starting from the main one: everyone must have access to the health services they need when and where they need them without financial difficulties.

Today, 30% of the world‘s population is unable to access essential health services. Nearly two billion people face catastrophic health care spending that often drives entire families into poverty, with significant inequalities affecting those in the most vulnerable contexts.

It is only with systems that include universal health coverage (UHC), reminds the WHO, that financial protection and access to essential quality services can be offered, lifting people out of poverty, promoting the well-being of families and communities, protecting from public health crises.

However, to make health for all a reality, WHO reminds us that we need: individuals and communities who have access to high-quality health services so that they can take care of their own health and that of their families; skilled health professionals providing quality, person-centred care; policy makers committed to investing in universal health coverage.

Evidence demonstrates that health systems powered by a primary health care (PHC) approach are the most effective and cost-effective way to bring health and well-being services closer to people.

COVID-19 has hampered every country’s journey to HealthForAll. COVID-19 and other health emergencies, the overlap of humanitarian and climate crises, economic constraints and wars, have made every country’s journey towards the goal of Health for All more urgent. “Now is the time for leaders to take action to meet their commitments to universal health coverage and for civil society to hold leaders accountable,” WHO said.

But progress in that direction “must be accelerated if the health-related Sustainable Development Goals are to be achieved.

This is why we need to invest in solid health systems for a prosperous society starting with the increase in public funding for health and the reduction of health care costs borne by families.

Robust health systems are needed to provide both universal health coverage and adequate emergency preparedness.

But, observes the WHO, universal health coverage is a political and social choice and to take this path “we need strong political leadership and a boost from convinced public opinion”.

The WHO also recommends the increase of “health taxes” on tobacco, alcohol, added sugars and fossil fuels which, in addition to being good for health, would lead to an increase in public revenues to be used for healthcare

And then the great problem of personnel whereas between 2023 and 2030 a deficit of 10 million health workers is expected worldwide. This requires investment in education and job creation for the health sector.

WHO is also convinced of the need to “involve and empower individuals, families and communities for greater social participation and better self-care in health“. And to do this it is necessary “to guarantee informed and active participation, with people at the center of decisions and health outcomes”.

April 01, 2023

© breaking latest news



More articles in Studies and Analysis