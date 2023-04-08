Physical activity and a balanced diet in particular can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The Prevention Act strengthens health promotion wherever people are: for example in kindergartens, schools, municipalities, companies or nursing homes. The federal government’s national action plan to improve exercise and nutritional behavior in Germany also uses the “IN FORM” initiative as a preventive measure: the aim is to promote a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and sufficient exercise in all areas of life. Since the beginning of this year, the BMG has also provided three million euros a year for appropriate measures. This includes, for example, the establishment of a national diabetes surveillance system (diabetes surveillance), which is intended to provide crucial insights for the further fight against diabetes.

With today’s World Health Day, the WHO commemorates its founding on April 7, 1948 every year and takes up key health policy issues on this occasion. This year, the widespread disease diabetes is the focus. Many organizations provide information about the chronic disease. The central specialist event in Germany took place in the German Diabetes Center in Düsseldorf and was organized by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Association for Prevention and Health Promotion. Lutz Stroppe, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, discussed the status quo in diabetes research, care and prevention as well as population health surveillance (“surveillance”) with representatives of specialist organizations.

According to estimates by the WHO, around 60 million people in Europe alone suffer from diabetes mellitus. In Germany, around 6.7 million people are affected by either known or unrecognized diabetes mellitus, i.e. diabetes mellitus that has not yet been diagnosed by a doctor. Diabetes mellitus poses major challenges to the healthcare systems of industrialized and emerging countries due to its frequency and the sometimes serious secondary diseases.