World Health Organization Hosts World Summit on Traditional Medicine to Address Global Health Challenges

World Health Organization Hosts World Summit on Traditional Medicine to Address Global Health Challenges

The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to begin the World Summit on Traditional Medicine in Gandhinagar, India. The summit, which will include the participation of G20 health ministers, aims to explore the role of traditional medicine in addressing pressing health challenges and the opportunities it presents in global health.

According to the WHO, traditional and complementary medicine is well-established in many parts of the world and plays a significant role in the culture, health, and well-being of communities. In some countries, it also represents a significant portion of the health sector’s economy and serves as the only available source of medical care for millions of people.

Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized the importance of traditional medicine in achieving universal health coverage and meeting global health goals. He stated that traditional medicine can play a catalytic role in these efforts, even in the face of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The summit will focus on various aspects of traditional medicine, including research and evaluation methodologies, developing a global research agenda, and identifying priorities in traditional medicine. Additionally, the event will present results from systematic reviews of traditional medicine and health, clinical effectiveness evidence maps, and a global artificial intelligence research map on traditional medicine.

The World Summit on Traditional Medicine aims to foster discussions among experts, scientists, and policymakers to advance traditional medicine and its integration into global healthcare systems. The insights and findings from this summit have the potential to shape future healthcare strategies and improve health outcomes worldwide.

