World Health Organization Raises Alarm on Global Sepsis Crisis

World Day to Fight Sepsis: WHO Raises Alarm Over Global Impact

On the occasion of World Day to Fight Sepsis, the World Health Organization (WHO) is sounding the alarm about the impact of this pathology. Sepsis affects fifty million people every year and causes the death of eleven million individuals, including three million children under the age of five. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that sepsis is responsible for a fifth of global deaths, with 85% of cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

So, what exactly is sepsis? It is a complication of an infection, primarily caused by bacteria. Sepsis triggers an inflammatory response in the body, damaging tissues and organs. Without timely treatment, it can be fatal.

According to the latest WHO data, the main causes of sepsis worldwide are diseases that lead to diarrhea and infections from the lower respiratory tract, affecting the trachea and lungs. However, as the global population ages, cases of sepsis linked to non-communicable diseases are increasing. The WHO reports that a third of sepsis cases and almost half of all deaths are related to damage caused by chronic diseases. Additionally, the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria could further complicate the sepsis phenomenon in the future.

“It can be avoided,” emphasized Tedros. “We know that sepsis can be prevented with vaccinations, timely diagnosis, and access to appropriate and effective treatments.”

The WHO’s call to action on World Day to Fight Sepsis serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address this global health issue. With the right prevention and treatment strategies, the devastating impact of sepsis can be reduced, potentially saving millions of lives.