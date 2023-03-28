Home Health World Health Organization relaxes recommendations for corona vaccinations
Health

World Health Organization relaxes recommendations for corona vaccinations

by admin
World Health Organization relaxes recommendations for corona vaccinations

The World Health Organization (WHO) has relaxed its vaccination recommendations against the corona virus. According to this, in this new phase of the pandemic, only risk groups should receive an additional vaccination twelve months after their last booster, not healthy children and adolescents as before. According to the WHO, this applies to older people and younger people with significant risk factors. The organization also announced on Tuesday that vaccination protection beyond the basic immunization of two vaccinations and a booster is no longer generally recommended for people with “medium risk”. Healthy children and adolescents are a “low priority” group. The WHO is therefore calling on countries to consider diseases before recommending vaccination for these people. “The revised roadmap reaffirms the importance of vaccinating those at risk of developing severe disease,” said Hanna Nohynek, Chair of the WHO Expert Group on Immunization, which issued the recommendations.

Different countries currently have different approaches to vaccinating their populations. Wealthy countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada are offering booster vaccinations to risk groups this spring, just six months after their last immunization. According to the WHO, this is a possibility for particularly risky subgroups, depending on their age and immune deficiencies.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

See also  Leukemia, girl heals 10 years later thanks to new therapy. Doctors had given her a few weeks to live

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Scared of needles? The solution could be compressed...

Organic Food: Good for the Environment and Health

Prostate cancer and tap water, the shock study

Berlusconi at San Raffaele for checks, he will...

Alzheimer’s, how to take care of those who...

Get vaccinated against the flu now!

Terra Amara, “A wound that never closes”: painful...

Physical activity bonus: what is it and how...

The economic medical climate in the first quarter...

Too much anxiety? Smelling sweat could have beneficial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy