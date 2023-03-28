The World Health Organization (WHO) has relaxed its vaccination recommendations against the corona virus. According to this, in this new phase of the pandemic, only risk groups should receive an additional vaccination twelve months after their last booster, not healthy children and adolescents as before. According to the WHO, this applies to older people and younger people with significant risk factors. The organization also announced on Tuesday that vaccination protection beyond the basic immunization of two vaccinations and a booster is no longer generally recommended for people with “medium risk”. Healthy children and adolescents are a “low priority” group. The WHO is therefore calling on countries to consider diseases before recommending vaccination for these people. “The revised roadmap reaffirms the importance of vaccinating those at risk of developing severe disease,” said Hanna Nohynek, Chair of the WHO Expert Group on Immunization, which issued the recommendations.

Different countries currently have different approaches to vaccinating their populations. Wealthy countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada are offering booster vaccinations to risk groups this spring, just six months after their last immunization. According to the WHO, this is a possibility for particularly risky subgroups, depending on their age and immune deficiencies.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper