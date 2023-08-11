World Health Organization Warns of Emerging Covid Variants and Potential Global Impact

COVID: WHO Warns of New Variants of Concern and Urges Continued Vigilance

In a recent press conference held in Geneva, the World Health Organization (WHO) once again sounded the alarm on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the need for continued monitoring of new variants and the potential risks they pose.

Among the variants currently under the WHO’s watchful eye is the EG.5 variant, on which the organization is set to publish a risk assessment today. Director General Tedros expressed concern over the possibility of a more dangerous variant emerging, which could lead to a sudden surge in cases and deaths. He reiterated that the pandemic is far from over and called on the global community to recognize COVID-19 as a significant threat to public health.

“Three months ago, I declared the end of the global health emergency for COVID-19, but I also emphasized that it remains a threat to global health,” Tedros recalled. “Since then, the number of reported cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has continued to decline worldwide.”

However, the director general highlighted a worrying trend – a significant decrease in the number of countries reporting COVID-19 data to the WHO. In the past month, only 25% of countries provided death data, and a mere 11% reported hospitalizations and treatment admissions to the organization. This discrepancy does not indicate a lack of data, but rather a failure to report it to the WHO.

Meanwhile, the EG.5 variant, including EG.5.1, has been classified as a variant of interest by the WHO. This designation is the highest level of attention given to new variants. Initially classified as a variant under monitoring on July 19, the risk assessment conducted by the WHO indicates a low global public health risk posed by EG.5. This level of risk is comparable to the Arturo XBB.1.16 variant and other Variants of Interest (VOI) currently in circulation, such as Kraken.

While EG.5 demonstrates higher prevalence, growth advantage, and immune escape properties, no changes in disease severity have been reported thus far. Some countries, including Japan and Korea, have observed an increase in the presence of EG.5 among circulating variants and a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, no definitive links have been established between these hospitalizations and the new variant. Nevertheless, due to its growth advantage and immune escape characteristics, the WHO warns that EG.5 may lead to a surge in cases and potentially become dominant in certain countries or even globally.

The WHO’s continued evaluation of COVID-19 risks underscores the importance of ongoing vigilance and adherence to public health measures. As the world battles the pandemic, it is crucial to remain cautious and responsive to emerging variants to protect global health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

