March 3 is the World Hearing Day – World Hearing Dayestablished by WHO to underline the importance and possible consequences of hearing problems, especially if not recognised, diagnosed and, therefore, adequately treated.

The University Hospital of Ferrara takes sides on the front line for all patients suffering from these pathologies through the work of the professionals who work at the Otorhinolaryngology/Audiology Unit, led by prof. Stephen Pelucchi (in the picture). In particular the activity of the service of Audiology is addressed to diagnosis and therapy of pathologies of the external, middle and internal ear, hearing disorders in childhood and adults and speech disorders related to hearing sensory impairmentas well as the problem ofbalance/peripheral dizziness. Furthermore, the surgical activity of Audiology includes the treatment of pathologies of the middle earsuch as chronic otitis and otosclerosis (pathology that manifests itself with a hearing loss that worsens over time and which can also lead to deafness), medium-severe deafness (implantable prostheses) and profound deafness (cochlear implant).

For the occasion the Italian Society of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (SIOeCHCF) promotes local awareness of the population on the subject of ear diseases and auditory symptoms, through some questionnaires and advice (see attachments) which will be distributed on March 3, at the Cona hospital, at entrance 1.

SOME DATA. According to WHO estimates approx 5% of the world‘s population is affected by a hearing loss and according to the same estimates, by 2050, one in four people will be. In recent years, the greatest alarm is represented by the growing exposure to noise, known in the workplace and recently increased above all in recreational environments (see the inadequate use of headphones/earphones at high volume).

In Italy they are estimated around 7 million people with hearing problemscorresponding to the 12.1% of the population. In our country, hearing loss affects one in three people among the over 65s, while a permanent hearing impairment manifests itself in 1-3 births out of a thousand and is present in 4-5 children out of a thousand at 5 years of age. For this very reason, the Emilia Romagna region paid particular attention to newborn hearing screening ed al clinical and organizational pathway for children with hearing impairment. Starting from 1 January 2012, hearing screening is performed in all birth centers in Emilia-Romagna, with excellent territorial coverage with values ​​well beyond the internationally recommended threshold, and with a hearing loss incidence of approximately 3.8 for every 1,000 children (data referring to 2016). The diagnoses of hypoacusia made include not only cases of severe and profound hypoacusia but also the milder and unilateral forms that may need close surveillance before a prosthetic rehabilitation intervention.