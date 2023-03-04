Hearing screening from the age of 50 maintains health and avoids follow-up costs

Frankfurt am Main, March 3rd, 2023. The motto of World Hearing Day on March 3rd is “Hearing care from the age of 50 – I belong to it!” inform about the importance of hearing care and the advantages of a professional fitting with hearing systems. Together with the German Cochlear Implant Society (DCIG) and partners of the Hearing Health Initiative, the German Association for the Hearing Impaired (DSB) is hosting an information event in the Bundestag in Berlin today. The central topic of the event is the demand of the doctor and patient representative organizations to offer regular hearing screenings from the age of 50 as a regular preventive service of the statutory health insurance companies.

In keynote speeches, experts inform members of the Bundestag about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss, in particular to maintain hearing health and to avoid secondary diseases and high subsequent costs. Members of Parliament and employees of the German Bundestag also have the opportunity to have their hearing checked by a team of hearing care professionals on site. The event is part of the extensive awareness campaign that the World Health Organization (WHO) has been conducting together with national partners every year since 2007 on World Hearing Day. In Germany, World Day 2023 is under the patronage of Federal Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach.

Statements

MdB Kristine Lütke, FDP, patron of the information event in the German Bundestag

“Hearing care should become routine by the age of 50 at the latest. I am delighted to be supporting the efforts to improve hearing health in Germany as patron of the information event on World Hearing Day.”

MdB Sabine Dittmar, SPD, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Minister of Health

“Hearing loss affects the quality of life. Prevention is therefore important in order to identify and treat hearing loss in old age at an early stage and to avoid the associated health risks.”

Dr Matthias Müller, President of the German Association for the Hard of Hearing (DSB)

“Together with our partners, we are committed to even better hearing care. Regular hearing screening from the age of 50 as a health insurance funded provision can detect hearing loss at an early stage and provide relief. The sooner a hearing-impaired person is provided with hearing systems, the better their sense of hearing is preserved. This has many positive effects on social interactions, professional careers, and the health and fitness of older people.”

Often unnoticed for a long time: hearing loss in old age

From around the age of 50, hearing generally begins to decline and hearing loss sets in with age (presbycusis), a consequence of natural signs of wear and tear on the sensory cells in the inner ear. The mostly gradual process can go unnoticed for a long time without a medical diagnosis. Timely diagnosis and therapy (usually in the form of fitting hearing systems) help to continue participating fully in everyday and professional life and to preserve the quality of life.

High cost to society of untreated hearing loss

Untreated hearing loss has a serious impact on the quality of life and productivity of those affected. In Germany alone, it causes follow-up costs of around 39 billion euros per year (Shield: Hearing Loss – Numbers and Costs. Evaluation of the social and economic costs of hearing impairment. Brunel University, London, 2019). Numerous studies also refer to health risks such as cognitive decline, depression or accidental falls that can be associated with untreated hearing loss.

Comprehensive early detection in middle age makes it possible to reduce the follow-up costs of untreated hearing loss and the associated health risks. “Even people who are aware of their hearing loss often do not go to the ENT doctor,” explains Dr. Stefan Zimmer, Chairman of the Board of the Federal Association of the Hearing Systems Industry (BVHI) with reference to the nationwide EuroTrak Hearing Study (2022). “If we want to reduce the number of unreported cases of undetected hearing loss, the associated costs and health risks, the health insurance companies must also have an interest in hearing screenings from the age of 50 as a regular preventive service.”

Figures from a Civey survey carried out on behalf of the BVHI from January 20, 2023 to January 27, 2023 among 5,000 Germans aged 50 and over show how health-conscious people in Germany are over the age of 50.

All results of the Civey survey commissioned by the BVHI:

Additional information on World Hearing Day: www.welttag-des-hoerens.de

Results of the EuroTrak Hearing Study 2022: www.initiative-hörgesundheit.de/eurotrak

Reasons for a hearing screening from the age of 50: www.initiative-hörgesundheit.de/hoerpension

About World Hearing Day

World Hearing Day is a joint action day of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Federal Association of the Hearing Aid Industry (BVHI). It is under the patronage of the Federal Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach. (

About the Federal Association of the Hearing System Industry

The Federal Association of the Hearing Systems Industry represents the manufacturers of medical hearing solutions active on the German market. It articulates the interests of its members and is the communication body for all topics relating to hearing technology, hearing loss and innovation. The association is committed to early hearing care and explains the performance of modern hearing systems. ( www.bvhi.org)

Press contact:

Katarina Sipple

Head of Communications and Events

Tel.: 069 – 664 26 34 11

E-Mail: [email protected]

