It is about the size of its owner’s closed fist. And it is a hollow organ, that is empty inside, even if in reality it is always filled with blood. This is the identikit of the heart, the motor of an apparatus that unravels in the body through roads that, overall, cover a distance of 160,000 kilometers in the adult. More or less, four times the circumference of the earth. During a very intense effort, thanks to the opening of many “emergency” capillaries, which have the task of increasing the flow of oxygen to the periphery of the body, the surface that must be supplied with blood can even reach 300 square meters . These figures are enough to understand how important it is to keep the heart in shape. Even if we sometimes forget it. This is why it is important to remember the message of the World Heart Day 2022: “Use your heart for all hearts”. Few, simple rules and attention to therapies are the weapons to defend this organ so important for life. Throughout Italy, numerous initiatives are planned.

Care must be followed

Only half of patients correctly take the medications prescribed by the doctor for the prevention of heart attack and stroke, and even after a heart attack a third of those suffering from heart attacks fail. Result: in Europe almost one cardiovascular event in 10 (9%) is linked to poor therapeutic adherence. A consensus document that the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (Eapc) addresses to health professionals, providing them with useful advice to involve patients more actively in achieving health goals, shines a beacon on the problem. The first signatory is Roberto Pedretti, director of the Cardiovascular Department of the MultiMedica group. As Pedretti, president of the EAPC Secondary Prevention and Rehabilitation section points out “in patients suffering from coronary heart disease, for example, at 6 months after hospital discharge, 42% still have uncontrolled blood pressure, 71% have too high cholesterol and almost 30% have insufficiently controlled diabetes. Poor adherence to therapies and failure to achieve treatment goals have consequences that should not be underestimated: according to a recent study conducted on over 85,000 Lombard patients admitted to our hospitals for acute coronary syndrome, 5 years after discharge, 37% had a second hospitalization for cardiovascular diseases and 11% died “.

Information to find out if the heart is “tired”

The camper protagonist of the autumn tour of theItalian Association for Cardiac Compensation (Aisc). It will touch 24 cities in Italy. He will have on board he will have doctors and nurses will cross Italy to provide information on heart failure, primary prevention and therapeutic options, carry out preliminary tests and receive a free visit with the evaluation of some simple biochemical parameters that identify any risk factors. According to the most recent data, about one million people in Italy today live with heart failure, a disease that registers new cases every year – approximately 20 per 1000 individuals between 65 and 69 years – which greatly increase in the over-85 population. Heart failure is the most common cause of hospitalization among the over 65s and will be the third leading cause of death worldwide. “Attention to symptoms, adherence to therapy, a correct lifestyle, information on the evolution of the pathology must be a patrimony of patients and all those who take care of them to avoid emergency situations and therefore of hospitalization – remember Salvatore Di SommaDirector of the Aisc Scientific Committee.

Female prevention

The heart is struggling. And it has difficulty performing its normal mechanical function and providing adequate circulation to meet the body’s demands for oxygenated blood. But this situation, despite thinking the opposite, is not only the prerogative of man. To make the point is Nadia Aspromonte, Head of the “Heart Failure” Unit of the Cardiovascular Sciences Department of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, who recalls how despite heart failure mainly affects men, the incidence of pathology with preserved systolic function in Italian women is double compared to the male population and the prevalence disease is greater in women over 79 than in men in the same age group. The diagnosis, however, is often later than in men due to an underestimation by the same patients of common symptoms such as fatigue and dyspnea, and of non-specific symptoms that can be confused with those related to comorbidities such as obesity, arterial hypertension, diabetes, dystyroidism, depression and atrial fibrillation. The risk factors for heart failure are similar in men and women but, in the latter and especially in postmenopausal women, attention is needed for hypertension, valvular heart disease, diabetes and coronary artery disease.

Watch out for cholesterol

Among the initiatives linked to the World Heart Day, the campaign “Low is better!” LDL cholesterol (the so-called ‘bad’ cholesterol) is the most important modifiable risk factor that correlates with the reduction of cardiovascular events, first of all stroke and heart attack. Therefore, the greater the reduction in circulating cholesterol levels in the blood, the higher the number of cardiovascular events that will be avoided. On the occasion of World Heart Day 2022, Piero Chiambretti, one of the most ironic, biting and appreciated characters of the show, also reiterates, who joins the Novartis #bassoemeglio campaign by launching, from its social channels, the hashtag to raise awareness on It is important to reduce LDL cholesterol levels in the blood as soon as possible and for as long as possible.