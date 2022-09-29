news-txt”>

The camper protagonist of the autumn tour of the Italian Cardiac Compensation Association will leave on 29 September from the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, to touch 24 cities and return to Rome on 20 October. The camper, with doctors and nurses on board, will cross Italy to provide information on heart failure, primary prevention and therapeutic options, carry out preliminary tests and receive a free visit with the evaluation of some simple biochemical parameters that identify any possible factors of risk.

According to the most recent data, 14 million people in Europe and more than 1 million in Italy live with heart failure, a disease that records new cases every year – approximately 20 per 1000 individuals between 65 and 69 years – which increase among the over- 85. Heart failure is the most common cause of hospitalization among the over 65s and will be the third leading cause of death worldwide.

“The awareness campaigns that intercept citizens in the area, in their daily lives, in the workplace and in life, have proved to be very welcome and have a fundamental role in order not only to improve the awareness of the people who find themselves in address this pathology, but also to promote greater knowledge in the general population in order to intercept the disease in its initial phase and improve its prognosis – underlines Salvatore Di Somma, Director of the AISC Scientific Committee – Attention to symptoms, adherence to therapy, a correct lifestyle, information on the evolution of the pathology must be a patrimony of patients and of all those who take care of them in order to avoid emergency situations and therefore hospitalization. the date of 29 September, which corresponds to World Heart Day, has been chosen to make the population even more sensitive to the knowledge and prevention of cardiovascular diseases “. AISC – Italian Cardiac Compensation Association, with the unconditional support of Novartis, strongly wanted this new edition of the national tour. “Unfortunately, cardiovascular diseases still represent one of the leading causes of death in the world and also in Italy – declares Chiara Gnocchi, Head of Country Communications and Patient Engagement of Novartis Italia – But fortunately, we also know that it is possible to prevent 80% cardiovascular events with adequate prevention and information “.