World Hepatitis Day: German Liver Foundation supports the elimination of viral hepatitis

Hannover – July 28, 2023 is World Hepatitis Day. This year’s motto in Germany “I don’t wait. I’m acting!” is an appeal to become active and, for example, to have yourself tested or, if you are affected, to start antiviral therapy. The German Liver Foundation supports World Hepatitis Day and the achievement of the WHO target of eliminating hepatitis B and C by 2030.

Infections with hepatitis viruses are among the most common infectious diseases worldwide and represent one of the major public health problems worldwide. Most cases of viral hepatitis are caused by five different viruses: hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D (delta) and E (HAV–HEV). In particular, chronic HBV and HCV infections are among the most important causes of liver cirrhosis and liver cell cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma, HCC). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 354 million people worldwide live with hepatitis B or C. In Germany, experts for hepatitis B and C assume that several hundred thousand people are affected.

The WHO has already proclaimed the goal in 2016 to eliminate viral hepatitids B and C by 2030-this is defined as a reduction in hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C-virus (HCV) infections by 90 percent, the treatment of 80 percent of the HBV and HCV infected and a reduction in HBV and HCV and HCV-Associated Estacles by 65 percent. The Federal Government has agreed to this goal.

The treatment of chronic hepatitis C with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) is one of the most important clinical advances in recent medical history. This means that hepatitis C can now be treated very well in almost all patients and even cured in a short time, with almost no side effects. Hepatitis B can be well controlled with approved drugs. A vaccination that has been recommended by the WHO since 1992 protects against hepatitis B – and at the same time against hepatitis D (delta), since this disease can only occur together with hepatitis B. A new drug has been available for the treatment of hepatitis delta for some time.

The worldwide elimination of hepatitis B and hepatitis C, as sought by the WHO, can be achieved with the available medical treatment and protection options. Despite this, viral hepatitis is still a major global and EU-wide health problem. Many of these infections remain undetected for years or even decades and are therefore untreated. Only timely diagnosis and treatment can prevent the potentially serious long-term consequences of chronic hepatitis. In order to support this elimination in Germany, the German Liver Foundation is active in various areas.

In February 2022, the German Liver Foundation, in cooperation with the Hepatitis B & C Public Policy Association (HepBCPPA), organized the virtual “Strategy meeting to eliminate viral hepatitis in Germany 2022”. Experts from medicine, science, politics and health services research agreed on a position paper in which various goals and measures were formulated.

The “HCV Tracker”, a cooperation project of the German Liver Foundation and AbbVie Germany, has been online since June 2023. “On the website www.hcv-tracker.de, regularly updated data on new hepatitis C diagnoses and on antiviral treatments in Germany are published and compared to modeled target values. Among other things, data from the RKI and from the ‘IQVIA Contract Monitor’ are used for this. The resulting graphics show where Germany is on the way to HCV elimination by 2030. We are thus closing a data gap and supporting elimination,” explains Prof. Dr. Michael P. Manns, Chairman of the Board of the German Liver Foundation.

An improvement that actively implements this year’s World Hepatitis Day motto “I won’t wait. I’m acting!” relieved, already exists in Germany: Since the restructuring of the prevention program for those with statutory health insurance, which was known as “Check-up 35” until March 2019, one-time screening for hepatitis B and C has also been offered since October 2021. This is intended to identify previously undiscovered infections with hepatitis viruses B and C and to offer affected people treatment as early as possible.

German Liver Foundation

The German Liver Foundation deals with the liver, liver diseases and their treatments. It aims to improve patient care through research funding, research networking and scientific projects. With intensive public relations work, the foundation increases public awareness of liver diseases so that they can be recognized and cured earlier. The German Liver Foundation also offers information and advice on medical issues. On the website you will find extensive information and image material for those affected, interested parties, members of the specialist groups and media representatives: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de.

