World Hepatitis Day, more screening is needed to defeat it

We are getting closer to the deadline: the WHO’s goal, shared by our country, is to eliminate the threat of hepatitis by 2030. Like every year, World Hepatitis Day on 28 July is the perfect opportunity for a balance. And the most up-to-date data tell us that more effort is needed to reach the goal. In fact, the pandemic has substantially halted progress in the diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis C, an undeclared disease that represents the last obstacle to eliminating this viral disease which has finally become curable.

And if from 2022 the new prescriptions have started to grow again, with about 13 thousand people started on treatment with direct-acting antivirals over the last year, experts warn that much more will have to be done to achieve the goal for 2030. Starting – write SIMIT (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases) and AISF (Italian Association for the Study of the Liver) in a note released on the eve of World Hepatitis Day – from the extension of the fund for the screening of hepatitis C, about to expire on December 31st.

Viral hepatitis like AIDS: that’s why we need to eliminate them (and we can’t) by Elvira Naselli 17 May 2023

Hepatitis

As the WHO has been reminding for years, viral hepatitis is still today one of the major global health problems. In fact, every 30 seconds in the world one person dies from hepatitis viruses, and every year there are more than a million deaths caused by thehepatitis B and thehepatitis C, the most widespread and lethal forms of infection. For this reason, the world day serves to remind us that it is an absolutely avoidable emergency: drugs and vaccines now make it possible to cure and prevent most infections, and with a little more commitment the goal of defeating the disease globally by 2030 is absolutely within reach.

“Viral hepatitis remains a global health problem,” he said Claudio MastroianniPresident SIMIT – The attention of the scientific community in this area is directed to viral hepatitis that can be acquired orally, such asHepatitis A and Hepatitis E, but above all to those that can be transmitted parenterally: Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis Delta”.

A microscope image of the virus that causes hepatitis A

for theHepatitis B there is an extremely effective vaccine. In Italy it has been mandatory since 1991, and has led to the almost total disappearance of the virus in the under 40 population. This is not the case everywhere, however, given that still only 43% of children on the planet receive the hepatitis B vaccination every year, despite the pediatric population is precisely the population most susceptible to the development of a chronic infection.

Hepatitis B 06 October 2022

In the case ofhepatitis C (a virus that produces chronic infections in over 70% of those infected) in recent years, however, new direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) have arrived, capable of eradicating the infection in 98% of patients, quickly and without side effects. About 252,000 people have been treated in Italy since the approval of the new drugs. A considerable number, which however is now struggling to increase, due to an undeclared share of infections that are difficult to identify and treat.

Funds for screenings

“Screenings to bring out the undeclared cases of Hepatitis C represent a good practice that in recent years has brought Italy in line with the WHO goal for the elimination of the virus by 2030, as demonstrated by the overall balance of the more than 250,000 treatments carried out to date – he underlines Massimo Andreoni, SIMIT Scientific Director – The availability of the 71.5 million euros allocated in 2020 has given us a great opportunity, unfortunately held back by the pandemic. The extension until 31 December 2023 was useful for increasing the number of diagnoses, but considering the defaults of various regions, affected by the aftermath of Covid-19 and other contingencies, a further extension of another two years and an enlargement of the populations involved, addressing not only drug addicts, prisoners and those born between 1969 and 1989, but also the previous age cohorts, with reference at least to those born between 1948 and 1968, in which the virus. Only with such a widespread approach will it be possible to cure hundreds of thousands of people and eliminate Hepatitis C in our country by 2030″.

Why don’t we have a hepatitis C vaccine yet? January 26, 2023

For the categories to which screening is aimed, the test is offered free of charge in many hospitals throughout the peninsula. It consists of a simple blood test, and guarantees the best form of prevention against the serious complications that arise in the advanced stages of the infection: liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Alongside screening, which is essential for identifying a pathology that is difficult to recognize in its initial stages, when it is often asymptomatic, specialists are also asking for a simplification of the procedures necessary for accessing therapies. “In fact, this would have a positive effect on two problems – he explains Vincent CalvarusoAISF National Secretary – would in fact slow down the progression of the disease towards the advanced stage, up to the state of cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, with obvious health and economic consequences, but it would also have an impact on the community, because it would in turn reduce the possibility of contagion”.

The viral campaign

To help increase Italian awareness of the risk represented by viral hepatitis and the available prevention and treatment opportunities, this year the communication campaign “Viral: let’s make knowledge of hepatitis viral” is ready to be launched. The project, which has the patronage of scientific societies and patient associations involved in this field, involves a series of influencers who will be the spokesperson for awareness-raising messages, launching posts and stories from their social profiles to promote knowledge of viral hepatitis, reaching a potential pool of over a million followers.

Hepatitis alarm, the cure for Delta arrives by Sandro Iannaccone 16 October 2022

In short, the goal is to raise awareness of viral hepatitis, as in the case ofDelta hepatitis (HDV), the most aggressive form, which affects only people infected with the HBV virus (the virus that causes hepatitis B). Many have probably never heard of this virus, which is rarer, yet it is estimated that in the world around 10 million people live with hepatitis Deltae that in Italy around 5-9% of people infected with the HBV virus are infected also from HDV, a percentage that rises among people who come from countries where Delta hepatitis is endemic and where there are no vaccination policies against hepatitis B (HBV).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

