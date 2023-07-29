World Hepatitis Day, WHO: ‘Millions of cases ignored’ – Healthcare

Hepatitis is an infection that strikes every year 3 million people in the world and kill 1.1 million of them. “We know these numbers are underreported. Millions of people around the world have undiagnosed and untreated hepatitis,” says World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The claim chosen by WHO for the day is ‘One life, one liver’. “You only have one life and you only have one liver. Hepatitis can devastate both,” WHO explains on its website. “Your liver silently performs over 500 vital functions every single day to keep you alive. But viral hepatitis infection is silent, with symptoms appearing only when the disease is advanced.”

The issue of the undeclared is crucial for WHO: it is estimated that only 10% of people with chronic hepatitis B receive a diagnosis.

Of these, only 22% receive treatment, i.e. only 2% of patients overall. Among people with hepatitis C, only 21% receive a diagnosis; of these, 62% (equal to 13% of all patients) receive treatment. Only the emergence of these cases and their prompt treatment together with vaccination against hepatitis B can make it possible to achieve the goal of eliminating viral hepatitis by 2030 set by the WHO.

For this reason from World Hepatitis Alliance, the worldwide network of organizations involved in this field, the appeal not to wait arrives: “People with undiagnosed viral hepatitis cannot wait for the test”, those who have received a diagnosis “cannot wait for life-saving treatments”, “future mothers cannot wait for hepatitis screening and treatment”, “newborns cannot wait for vaccination”, explains the organization.

Schillaci, ‘maximum commitment against the threat of hepatitis’

“It is necessary to implement all possible actions to combat this disease and protect the health of the liver, which is essential for life”, declares the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci. “Prevention, early diagnosis and improvement of effective therapies, also thanks to research, are the strategic axes on which to act and we are doing so in particular through free national screening for HCV infection, the interventions envisaged by the 2020 National Prevention Plan- 2025 and the updating of the National Plan for the Prevention of Viral Hepatitis B and C (PNEV), in light of the new therapeutic opportunities and in order to align it with the more ambitious objectives of eliminating hepatitis. , concludes the minister.

