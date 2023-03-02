Home Health World HPV Day 2023: Vaccination can protect against HPV-related cancer / BZgA participates in EU initiative PartnERship to Contrast HPV (PERCH)
Health

World HPV Day 2023: Vaccination can protect against HPV-related cancer / BZgA participates in EU initiative PartnERship to Contrast HPV (PERCH)

by admin
World HPV Day 2023: Vaccination can protect against HPV-related cancer / BZgA participates in EU initiative PartnERship to Contrast HPV (PERCH)

Cologne – World HPV Day on March 4, 2023 draws attention to the risk of cancer caused by human papilloma viruses (HPV). Vaccination against these viruses can prevent diseases such as cervical cancer. However, the willingness to vaccinate has so far been insufficient. The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) provides information on HPV vaccination as the best possible protection against HPV-related cancer. The BZgA is part of the PartnERship to Contrast HPV (PERCH) initiative, which is funded by the European Union (EU) and is committed to increasing HPV vaccination rates and preventing cancer caused by HPV.

Prof. Dr. Martin Dietrich, Acting Director of the BZgA: “The Federal Center for Health Education is taking part in the EU initiative PERCH on behalf of Germany. Together with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and our partner countries, we are working to improve communication on HPV vaccination. To this end, we are developing training and support programs for medical professionals. The BZgA initiative LIEBESLEBEN offers initial information and materials for professionals to promote sexual health.”

Human papillomaviruses are widespread

HPV infections are among the most common sexually transmitted infections. There are more than 200 types of HP virus. They can cause genital warts or cause cells in the body to change, which can lead to cancer after many years. In addition to cervical cancer, HP viruses can cause mouth and throat tumors, cancer of the vagina or vulva, anal or penile carcinomas.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide and is particularly common in young women. Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of HPV-related cancers. The vaccination not only significantly reduces the individual risk of later illness, but also infections in future sexual partners. Protection is highest with early vaccination before the first sexual contact.

See also  Hospital, closure of the psychiatry ward. Hard stance of Crema Aperta

The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) therefore recommends HPV vaccination for girls and boys aged 9 to 14 years. The HPV vaccination develops the best protection if the body has not yet come into contact with HP viruses. In 2021, only 54 percent of 15-year-old girls and 26.5 percent of 15-year-old boys in Germany were fully vaccinated against HPV.

LIEBESLEBEN informs professionals and parents about HPV vaccination

The BZgA initiative LIEBESLEBEN to promote sexual health provides information on HPV vaccination and the importance of vaccination. On the website www.liebesleben.de Parents will find answers to the most important questions about HPV vaccination. In addition, LIEBESLEBEN provides information and materials for specialists on the subject of HPV vaccination and PERCH www.liebesleben.de/fachkraefte/studien-standard-qualitaetssicherung/perch/ available. As part of the EU initiative, the offer is continuously being expanded and extended.

Further information from the BZgA initiative LIEBESLEBEN:

www.liebesleben.de

About the Partnership to Contrast HPV (PERCH):

www.liebesleben.de/fachkraefte/studien-standard-qualitaetssicherung/perch/

LIEBESLEBEN materials on HPV vaccination for medical practice:

www.liebesleben.de/fachkraefte/praevention-aerztliche-praxis/materialien-hpv/

Information for parents about HPV vaccination:

www.liebesleben.de/fachkraefte/praevention-aerztliche-praxis/materialien-hpv/eltern/

You may also like

eurocom fills new position Head of Medical Affairs

F1, Verstappen: ‘The only threat is ourselves’. The...

Genenta receives orphan drug designation from the FDA

Healthcare: ISS, 18 measles and 7 rubella cases...

Congress Healthcare Management in Münster / 10th Best...

Can hair loss be curbed with supplements? What...

RESPIRONICS CALIFORNIA INC – VENTILATORE PHILIPS RESPIRONICS V680

Giorgia Meloni meets Nicole, the little girl with...

Pads for incontinence: four discreet helpers for bladder...

Live Spalletti, follow the press conference LIVE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy