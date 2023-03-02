Cologne – World HPV Day on March 4, 2023 draws attention to the risk of cancer caused by human papilloma viruses (HPV). Vaccination against these viruses can prevent diseases such as cervical cancer. However, the willingness to vaccinate has so far been insufficient. The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) provides information on HPV vaccination as the best possible protection against HPV-related cancer. The BZgA is part of the PartnERship to Contrast HPV (PERCH) initiative, which is funded by the European Union (EU) and is committed to increasing HPV vaccination rates and preventing cancer caused by HPV.

Prof. Dr. Martin Dietrich, Acting Director of the BZgA: “The Federal Center for Health Education is taking part in the EU initiative PERCH on behalf of Germany. Together with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and our partner countries, we are working to improve communication on HPV vaccination. To this end, we are developing training and support programs for medical professionals. The BZgA initiative LIEBESLEBEN offers initial information and materials for professionals to promote sexual health.”

Human papillomaviruses are widespread

HPV infections are among the most common sexually transmitted infections. There are more than 200 types of HP virus. They can cause genital warts or cause cells in the body to change, which can lead to cancer after many years. In addition to cervical cancer, HP viruses can cause mouth and throat tumors, cancer of the vagina or vulva, anal or penile carcinomas.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide and is particularly common in young women. Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of HPV-related cancers. The vaccination not only significantly reduces the individual risk of later illness, but also infections in future sexual partners. Protection is highest with early vaccination before the first sexual contact.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) therefore recommends HPV vaccination for girls and boys aged 9 to 14 years. The HPV vaccination develops the best protection if the body has not yet come into contact with HP viruses. In 2021, only 54 percent of 15-year-old girls and 26.5 percent of 15-year-old boys in Germany were fully vaccinated against HPV.

LIEBESLEBEN informs professionals and parents about HPV vaccination

The BZgA initiative LIEBESLEBEN to promote sexual health provides information on HPV vaccination and the importance of vaccination. On the website www.liebesleben.de Parents will find answers to the most important questions about HPV vaccination. In addition, LIEBESLEBEN provides information and materials for specialists on the subject of HPV vaccination and PERCH www.liebesleben.de/fachkraefte/studien-standard-qualitaetssicherung/perch/ available. As part of the EU initiative, the offer is continuously being expanded and extended.

