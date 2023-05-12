World Hypertension Day 2023 / “Stay tuned, please!”

Neu-Isenburg – May 17th is World Hypertension Day. This year’s motto is “Stay tuned, please! High blood pressure requires careful diagnosis and therapy monitoring”. The KfH board of trustees for dialysis and kidney transplantation e. V. takes this day as an opportunity to point out the importance of healthy blood pressure values ​​for the kidneys.

High blood pressure affects various regulatory mechanisms in the body and can lead to health problems, especially for the kidneys. Persistently high blood pressure damages the fine blood vessels in the kidneys that filter blood and increases the risk of developing or progressing to chronic kidney disease. Conversely, kidney disease can also impair the body’s ability to control blood pressure and lead to high blood pressure. Prof. Dr. medical Dieter Bach, specialist in kidney and high-pressure diseases and Chairman of the KfH, emphasizes: “High blood pressure can lead to serious diseases, especially for the kidneys. That is why all people, especially risk groups, should have their blood pressure checked regularly and take appropriate measures if necessary.”

High blood pressure occurs when the pressure with which the heart pumps blood through the arteries is permanently increased. This can occur due to various factors such as lack of exercise, obesity, high intake of salt, alcohol and nicotine, and stress. High blood pressure is the number one widespread disease and affects one third of the German population over the age of 18. However, most of those affected do not know about their high blood pressure values, since the disease usually does not cause any symptoms. In summary, Prof. Dr. medical Dieter Bach: “Only those who keep an eye on and check their blood pressure values ​​regularly can determine whether they are too high over a longer period of time. If this is the case, countermeasures can be taken in good time. This also protects the kidneys.” A blood pressure pass is recommended to document the blood pressure values. This can be ordered from the KfH by sending an email to [email protected]. An interactive blood pressure pass is also available for download on the website of the German Hypertension League at welthypertonietag.de.

The non-profit KfH board of trustees for dialysis and kidney transplantation eV stands for high-quality and integrative nephrological care for patients with kidney disease. It was founded in 1969, making it the oldest and largest dialysis provider in Germany. More than 18,000 dialysis patients and currently around 74,000 outpatients receive comprehensive treatment in more than 200 KfH centres.

Photo link blood pressure pass

Caption: Keep an eye on your own values ​​with the KfH blood pressure pass.