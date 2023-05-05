World IBD Day on May 19 – Inflammatory bowel diseases: How to do it …

AbbVie Germany GmbH & Co. KG

May 19, 2023 is World IBD Day. Every year, the day of action draws attention to the disease and the millions affected worldwide. Why is the day so important? There is a great need for education and information on chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. For those affected, symptoms such as severe abdominal pain and frequent diarrhea are often part of everyday life.[1] The right treatment can help them regain their quality of life.

Well prepared for the doctor’s appointment

However, finding the right treatment is not always easy, because IBD can take very different courses. It is important to pay attention to the individual symptoms, to document them and to be well prepared for the doctor’s consultation. Visits to the doctor usually only last a few minutes and if patients are nervous, relevant aspects of the conversation can be neglected or questions forgotten. Patient Eva also knows how challenging communication can be. She has been living with Crohn’s disease for more than 10 years and knows the challenge of conveying the most relevant information within a relatively short period of time in a doctor’s consultation. To simplify communication, she recommends taking notes, also to find out what is relevant to the other person.

It is particularly important for people with chronic diseases to be well informed about their own disease and its treatment options. This is also confirmed by Dr. Verena Schick, gastroenterologist from Berlin: “It is important to deal with your own illness. This helps to find the individually suitable therapy strategy together with the treating physicians.”

We have a few tips [2] Here is a list of how to prepare well for your next doctor’s appointment:

1. Take notes before the interview: Patients should write down questions about the disease or therapy that concern them and bring them with them to the appointment so that they don’t forget anything in the consulting room.

2. Keep the doctor informed: Those affected should regularly write down how they are doing with their illness. Have there been any changes since your last visit to the doctor? Which complaints exist, which are new or disappeared? Have symptoms gotten better or worse?

3. follow up! Have all the above questions been answered? Don’t be afraid to ask questions, there are no stupid questions! dr Schick: “It is our daily bread to talk to patients about any problems. We are there for these “strange” questions that you can’t ask anyone else.”

4. Notes during the conversation: If you write down keywords during the conversation, you can go through everything again at home and call the practice if you have any questions.

5. Take someone you trust with you to your doctor’s visit: Four ears hear more and it is often good to talk about what you have heard again after the appointment. In addition, an accompaniment can possibly provide security.

To prepare for the next doctor’s appointment and to better understand the disease, there is also a tool like this CED Disk helpful. Here, patients can record how they are doing with their IBD – with a view to different areas of life. This can make it easier for them to assess their own well-being and to monitor the course of the disease. dr Send: “The IBD disk, where various areas from sleeping, eating, lifestyle moments to sex life are recorded, is a great help. I can see at a glance where there are problems and whether we are working on them can.” Patient Eva adds: “It is extremely important to me to internalize the feeling that it is about one’s own life and one’s own body. And that I am able to stand up for myself when I pass on the information, how I’m doing and what I experience in everyday life. That is just as crucial for the therapy path, which we then decide together accordingly.”

Set therapy goals together

A central aspect of a doctor’s visit is the determination of the therapy goals. These are important for controlling inflammation because, over the long term, they can cause permanent damage to the gut. An important goal is the so-called mucosa healing, a healing of the inflammation of the intestinal mucosa. This therapy goal is important for the long-term course of the disease – patients who achieve mucosal healing, for example, need to undergo surgery less often and have fewer hospital stays.[3,4]

Three points are important for the treatment goals:

1. They should be placed together with the treating gastroenterologist or gastroenterologist.

2. Close monitoring of progress shows whether success has been achieved.

3. The therapy goals should be reviewed and adjusted from time to time, as they can change, for example during an attack.

Living with IBD: Online portal for those affected and those interested

Whether treatment options, dealing with IBD or networking with other sufferers: The online portal Living with IBD offers a lot of important information about chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. Helpful tools such as the CED disk can also be found there.

