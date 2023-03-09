THERE ARE 5 million Italians affected, to a more or less serious extent, by chronic diseases of the kidney, a vital organ but for some reason little known. And therefore often overlooked. To focus attention on the problem, on the occasion of World Kidney Day on 9 March, the Italian Kidney Foundation (FIR) and the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN) promoted numerous initiatives both online and in presence: in many Italian cities will be organized screenings in squares and gyms, information in pharmacies, open doors in nephrology centers and illuminated monuments. Watchwords: “kidney health for all”, with particular attention to frail people. This year, the non-secondary objective is support for the populations affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, where, in addition to the difficulties in managing chronic patients, cases of people with acute kidney damage due to crush syndromes are increasing.

Screening saves lives

After the years of the pandemic, we’re back to doing face-to-face initiatives. “In compliance with the rules of prevention”, explains Massimo Morosetti, FIR president and director of the Nephrology and Dialysis Department of the Giovan Battista Grassi Hospital in Rome.

For example, the “Open Doors in Nephrology” initiative is back at participating nephrology or dialysis centres, where information meetings will be held for the first time. In many Italian hospitals, workstations will be set up for measuring blood pressure and collecting urine samples, which will be followed by the issuance of a report in real time which will contain an evaluation of the collected data, which can be shared with the doctor of General medicine.

Screening activities will also be spread outside hospitals, such as in Caritas reception centers, gyms and also in the squares of many cities, in collaboration with #CroceRossaItaliana. “The goal is to lead to increasingly early diagnoses, identifying early stage diseases in people who do not yet know they suffer from them”, explains Morosetti. “A screening can save a life, not only of adults but also of children, who are not free from these problems. For this reason, exams and information will also arrive in some schools with a pilot project”.

The awareness-raising activity will also involve pharmacies, with the distribution of information brochures dedicated to the central theme of World Kidney Day 2023 and chronic kidney disease.

Appointment also on Facebook

On March 9 at 18:00 the appointment is live on Facebook with the FIR and SIN Presidents. In the live “The nephrologist responds”, the experts will focus on kidney health, explaining to understand if the kidneys are not well, what to do if the therapies don’t work, how to prevent kidney problems, to learn more about chronic kidney disease. “Proper nutrition and adequate physical activity can be of great help in maintaining the health of the kidneys”, explains the President of SIN Stefano Bianchi. “The problem with kidney disease is that it is often ignored for a long time and is only diagnosed when the kidney is already damaged. For this reason, the initiatives proposed this year all converge on the importance of prevention on the one hand and early diagnosis through screening on the other. Because the sooner kidney disease is diagnosed, the faster the treatment is implemented and the better the prognosis.

International commitment

World Kidney Day, this year, also wants to testify to the commitment that Italian nephrology is carrying out in trying to support the populations affected by the recent devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. “Just as it was following the outbreak of war in Ukraine – explain the SIN and FIR Presidents – Italian nephrology is organizing both to provide support and material to hospitals and dialysis centers in Turkey and Syria, and to provide assistance to many chronic kidney patients who managed to get to Italy”. The forecast is that the number of patients will rise following an increase in cases of ‘crushing syndrome’, also called Crush Syndrome, characterized by a prolonged compression on a part of the body, observed in subjects buried under buildings bombed or destroyed by earthquakes or avalanches, and which causes acute renal failure following crushing of a muscle and subsequent release of the compressed muscle, with reperfusion injury.

The constant update of the activities in Italy relating to the GMR is available on the website www.fondazioneitalianadelrene.org. Anyone can contribute to raising awareness of institutions and public opinion on the subject by sharing the posters and videos created and published on the FIR and SIN social networks with the hashtag #fondazioneitalianadelrene, #GMR, #Worldkidneyday, #WKD.