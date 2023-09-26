WORLD LUNG DAY: THE ACTIVITY OF HEALTH COMPANIES IN FERRARI. THE ROLE OF THE PDTA

The University Hospital and the Local Health Authority of Ferrara join the World Lung Day which is held today, Monday 25 September. One day, all over the world, dedicated to raising awareness of the attention and care of lung health; an opportunity to promote better lung health globally.

THE HEALTH COMPANIES OF FERRARI. For lung health, clinical activities and specific dedicated paths for the diagnosis and treatment of pathologies such as: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), severe asthma, tuberculosis, interstitial lung disease, sleep-disordered breathing, respiratory failure and neuromuscular disorders with respiratory failure. For several of these activities which concern complex pathologies (lung diseases, severe asthma, COPD) a specific therapeutic diagnostic process is in place (PDTA Lung) individual and multidisciplinary in which the various professional figures involved collaborate. Innovation is very active both in the pharmacological field (with studies underway in the most serious forms of chronic pathologies) and in the diagnostic/instrumental field (such as in the field of Interventional endoscopic pulmonology and development of telemedicine projects for home monitoring of chronic patients).

“The PDTA – underlines the professor. Alberto Papi, Director of the Pneumology Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – it is a reception circuit that embraces, from the beginning of the disease, the patient suffering from this pathology. Within the PDTA Polmone, various professional figures collaborate who accommodate the physical and psychological needs of the patient and his family throughout the treatment process. Several specialists meet every week to discuss cases, defining a personalized treatment for each one.”

For acute/severe forms, the pneumology ward at Cona Hospital is equipped with 24 beds, including monitored beds for patients with respiratory failure who require non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

Thanks to PDTA, the patient receives the most effective, safest treatments, at the right times and places to treat his disease in the best possible way. Even today, in the early stages of lung cancer, surgery represents the main therapeutic weapon with the best healing results. At the Cona Hospital, included in the PDTA lung programme, theThoracic Surgery Unit (directed by Dr. Giampiero Dolci) guarantees surgical treatments with minimally invasive and cutting-edge techniques. “World Lung Day – underlines the doctor. Sweets – it is an opportunity to raise awareness to spread knowledge of both the risk factors of lung cancer and the benefits of early treatment.”

“The Territorial Pneumology network – highlights the Director, prof. Marco Contoli – is based on the Delta, Argenta, Cento hospitals and on the community houses present in the territory of the province of Ferrara (including Cittadella S. Rocco). This network works to guarantee a fair distribution of pneumological assistance throughout the province of Ferrara, guaranteeing adequate proximity of care to the citizen”.

SOME DATA. This year the focus of World Lung Day has a particular emphasis on developing countries, where access to lung care and treatments is an unachieved objective. Furthermore, 91% of the world‘s population lives in places where the air quality exceeds the limits of the WHO guidelines, with a relative increase in lung diseases which are primarily exposed to environmental/domestic pollutants. In addition to respiratory diseases caused by infectious agents, such as Covid, lung health is undermined by chronic disabling diseases and lung cancers. Just take a look at the numbers worldwide.

65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it every year, making it the third leading cause of death worldwide; 10 million people develop tuberculosis and 1.6 million die from it every year, making it the most common lethal infectious disease; 1.76 million people die from lung cancer every year, making it the deadliest cancer; 334 million people suffer from asthma, making it the most common chronic disease of childhood. It affects 14% of children globally; Pneumonia kills millions of people every year, making it one of the leading causes of death in the very young and the elderly.

