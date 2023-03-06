Monday 6 March 2023 is celebrated the World Lymphoedema Daya chronic and progressive pathology of the lymphatic system which can cause serious disability. As a result of surgical treatments and some therapies used in the case of breast cancer, conditions of suffering (mostly transient) may occur on the surgical scar, on the shoulder joint and on small nerves that bring skin sensitivity to the level of the armpit. These produce pain and difficulty in lymphatic circulation, which can result in lymphedema (early or late).

There are several services that – in the Ferrara healthcare sector – deal with the treatment and cure of this pathology, both from a surgical and rehabilitation point of view.

THE “BREAST UNIT” OF THE SANT’ANNA OPERATIVE SURGERY UNIT 2. “Breast Cancer Related Lymphoedema – BCRL – highlights the prof. Paolo Carcoforo, Director of the Operating Unit – it affects about one in five patients and is associated with a high incidence of functional, psychological and social problems, with a significant impact on the quality of life”.

From some preliminary studies on the anatomy of the lymphatic pathways, the Surgical School of Ferrara has taken important steps in scientific and clinical research for the reduction of complications related to chronic lymphedema. “We started from the pioneering observations of prof. Ippolito Donini on the “deltoid lymphocenter” – says prof. Carcoforo – to arrive at the idea of ​​being able to identify and preserve the drainage pathways of the upper limb during surgery on axillary lymph nodes, both as a sentinel lymph node biopsy and as a radicalization procedure during lymphadenectomy”.

As of 2015, through a research project proposed and led by prof. Carcoforo, an initial and fundamental clinical-scientific basis was laid for the development of the “selective axillary dissection”, recently also proposed by other national and international centres. “Through this method it is possible to remove the axillary lymph nodes – says Carcoforo -, site of potential breast cancer metastases, identifying and preserving the drainage routes that guarantee the maintenance of lymphatic flow from the upper limb”.

Assisted by the programs of oncological screening, by the improvement of dedicated paths and multidisciplinary oncological protocolssurgical care standards have gradually improved with the aim of reducing the clinical and social-health impact of the outcomes, in particular of lymphedema.

The sentinel lymph node method introduced in the late 70s and validated in the 90s, it was, together with conservative surgery, part of a surgical revolution in the treatment of breast cancer aimed at reducing complications and less invasiveness. Sentinel lymph node biopsy in breast cancer when compared with radical axillary lymph node dissection results in a significant reduction of postoperative complications. However, the introduction of the sentinel lymph node method has not completely solved the problem of lymphedema; the actual chance of developing lymphedema after a single sentinel lymph node biopsy procedure is about 7%.

Patients undergoing major operations (radical mastectomy and/or axillary lymphadenectomy) are followed up in dedicated clinics jointly with the Department of Rehabilitation of S. Anna.

DEPARTMENTAL MODULE OUTPATIENT ACTIVITY OF REHABILITATION HOSPITAL COMPANY – UNIVERSITY OF FERRARA. The removal of lymph nodes in the armpit has represented the completion of the mastectomy for many years. Axillary dissection, or axillary lymphadenectomy, has always been considered an operation which, although very important, can still cause complications in many patients, including lymphedema of the arm. This pathology can become chronic and, therefore, must be addressed in time.

Specifically, lymphedema can appear early or late depending on whether it becomes evident in the weeks after the operations or the following months or years. This is because the lymphatic structures (lymph nodes and/or lymphatic vessels) removed or compromised by therapies cannot regenerate.

The Outpatient clinics of the Departmental Rehabilitation Outpatient Activity Module they serve approx 230 patients a yearof which less than 1/4 (about 50 patients) are affected by lymphoedema.

“The severity of the clinical expression of lymphedema has significantly reduced over time and less severe cases are seen”, declares Dr. Lorenza Cavazzini, specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, contact person for Breast PDTA and Lung PDTAwhich continues: “The treatment of this pathology is implemented through a combined decongestant therapy (CDT) including: skin care; mechanical lymphatic drainage or manual lymphatic drainage (MLD), where necessary; multilayer lymphologic compression bandage; active exercises; advice to practice physical activity according to personal aptitudes; use of an elastic-containment brace after treatments with a physiotherapist and on medical prescription”.

Patients must in any case be referred to a center capable of providing a specific therapeutic programme. In the follow-up of patients with lymphedema, a check-up must be guaranteed and the possibility of scheduling visits as needed based on the appearance of any increases in volume and/or changes in the consistency of the arm tissues, erythema, pain. It is also advisable to provide these patients with a physiatric evaluation.

“To better follow women operated on for breast cancer – says Dr. Cavazzini – and provide the necessary treatments, causing the least possible discomfort, since 2014 we have organized a network of services that covers both the University Hospital and the Local Health Unit. The network extends between the city of Ferrara (Casa della Salute – Cittadella San Rocco, Director Dr Efisio Lissia; Breast PDTA contact person, Dr. Cavazzini), and the provincial offices of Cento, Argenta, Portomaggiore, Delta Hospital, “Terre e Fiumi” health center in Copparo, “S. Camillus” of Comacchio; the latter directed by Dr. Stefania Degli Esposti“.

In the photo, from left: Lorenza Cavazzini, Paolo Carcoforo