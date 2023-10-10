World Mental Health Day 2023. The memory of Dr. Barbara Capovani

World Mental Health Day 2023 opened with message of the President of the Republic, sent to Minister Schillaci. President Mattarella recalled the silence, the result of prejudice, which still surrounds mental distress, placing emphasis on the risks faced by adolescents and young people, already put to the test by the pandemic crisis and the armed conflicts emerging in Europe : they must be provided with the tools to grow healthily and their families must be guaranteed the right support.

This is how the letter from the President of the Republic concludes: “Enjoying good mental health is a condition for freely exercising fundamental human rights.”

The event continued with the memory of Barbara Capovanithe psychiatrist killed last April.

Minister Schillaci presented Michele Bellandi, the doctor’s husband, with a plaque in memory of his commitment and sacrifice as a mental health professional and as a sign of the closeness of the institutions.

The family has chosen to dedicate Barbara’s memory “to all the people who work in the field, who are part of the National Health Service, who were at her side and for whom she fought every day”, with the hope that the The tragic event that struck them can give more strength to the initiatives already undertaken by the legislator to improve the working conditions of health professionals.

The Minister’s speech

“For 31 years, on October 10th, initiatives have been promoted throughout the world to raise awareness and increase knowledge about mental health problems and, at the same time, to raise awareness and encourage actions and interventions in support of this very important issue. – recalled the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci – The theme for World Day 2023 is ‘Mental health is a universal human right – our minds, our rights’. They are simple but powerful words. Inclusivity, accessibility and equity are the levers on which to act.”

“We must continue to act so that no one is left behind – he added – In recent months, even in the European and international contexts, including the G7 of which Italy will assume the rotating presidency from January next year, I have always supported with conviction the “the importance of investing in mental health and the centrality of the topic in the global health agendas that have been addressed in all these international initiatives.”

The Minister then recalled data from the Annual Mental Health Report underlining that the assisted people from specialist psychiatric services in Italy in 2022 were 776.829or 154.2 per 10 thousand adult inhabitants, with a increase in the average age of patients which reflects the aging of the general population: a large percentage of people suffering from psychiatric disorders are over 45 years of age.

The services provided in 2022 from territorial services amount to over 9 million 300 thousand, from nursing and psychiatric activities to rehabilitation and territorial resocialization up to family support.

“I immediately placed the promotion of mental health among my priorities and those of the entire Ministry at all ages and in all contexts, and the improvement of the quality of prevention, treatment and rehabilitation programs for people with mental health problems. – continued the Minister – On the basis of these assumptions we have established a technical table for mental health which is working actively, through subgroups dedicated to the main critical issues, and which has held over 30 hearings to date.”

The Minister underlined the great value ofcultural aspect, recalling that “we must promote a culture of mental health oriented towards fighting stigma and promoting inclusion. This is why we are committed to define communication campaigns to spread theimportance of the value of mental health, to educate and raise awareness” and concluded his speech by underlining the need to take actions to improve daily living conditions from early childhood to old age, and renewing his support for any initiative aimed at increasing awareness of mental health and knowledge of rights in this area of mental health”Because those who know their rights can better defend what is right for themit is and for their family members.”

The event continued with the interventions of Alberto Siracusano, Coordinator of the Technical Table for mental health and Giuseppe Nicolò, Deputy Coordinator and concluded with a round table attended by professionals and representatives of the Associations and Institutions.

