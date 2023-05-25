Lübbecke – Egyptian Queen Cleopatra was one of the most famous women in history. In addition to her intelligence and willpower, the pharaoh of the Nile was known for her enchanting beauty and velvety skin. The ruler of antiquity is said to have regularly bathed in donkey milk to give her skin a smooth appearance. This care concept has proven itself to this day. Milk extract, whether from donkeys or cows, is often used as an active ingredient in cosmetics. Because the amino acid profile of the milk proteins is similar to that of the natural skin moisture factors (NMF). Milk extract is able to bind water in the upper horny layer. The milk proteins lie on the skin like a fine, silky film and protect it from drying out. They also ensure that the skin becomes more elastic. Small bumps and the beginnings of skin wrinkles are smoothed out. Honey extract complements the milk extract wonderfully, because the amino acids, minerals and cross-linked sugar molecules contained in honey increase moisturization, reduce water loss and also give the skin more plasticity.

If you want to care for your skin like Cleopatra and at the same time pamper your feet and legs, you can use the GEHWOL Softening Balm. The contained proteins from milk and honey extract make the skin noticeably supple and visibly smooth. The two ingredients intensively increase skin moisture. The cream made of skin-friendly lipids, in combination with nourishing avocado oil, contains a special hyaluronic acid that is absorbed by the skin, strengthens its defenses and supports skin regeneration. The combination of active ingredients from hyaluronic acid and urea binds moisture down to the deep layers of the skin and softens hard skin areas. The result is silky smooth, well-groomed skin on feet and legs. The GEHWOL Softening Balm should be gently massaged into the skin of the legs and feet 1-2 times a day. The care balm has been dermatologically tested and is ideal for diabetics.