World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Individual support for the disease with the …

Biogen GmbH

Munich (ots)

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a multifaceted disease. Because the clinical picture of those affected manifests itself in a variety of symptoms and courses, one often speaks of the “disease with a thousand faces”. Around 280,000 people in Germany suffer from MS, and it is often diagnosed for the first time in young adulthood [1]. Advanced therapies are now available that enable MS sufferers to lead a more self-determined life – both in education and at work and in private life with family planning and leisure activities. In addition to drug treatment, reliable information and everyday tips can also make life easier with the disease. Individual digital services offer important support.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease of the central nervous system with different courses. It causes inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, which can lead to a wide range of symptoms – from tingling and numbness in the hands to pain and paralysis in the arms and legs. In some cases, cognitive impairments and blurred vision or temporary blindness also occur.

Because the clinical picture of multiple sclerosis varies greatly between those affected, it is particularly important that they receive individual support. That is why Biogen has been supporting people with MS for over 20 years with a wide range of services that are developed in close cooperation with patients. The 360° patient services help those affected and their relatives through various offers such as the MS Service Center with accompanying program, my.MS-life website or the Cleo app.

Personal contact: MS Service Center and accompanying program

An MS diagnosis can turn the lives of those affected and their families upside down and raise many questions. The first point of contact for medical questions are the doctors treating you. But patients should also be able to obtain information outside of the doctor’s visit. Many of Biogen’s 360° services, such as telephone contact with qualified MS coaches in the MS Service Center and the digital service offerings, are freely accessible. In addition, Biogen offers a special support program for patients who have been prescribed Biogen medication for MS. Biogen wants to make information available to all people with MS so that they can design their own personal path to dealing with MS and can safely and independently use their prescribed therapy.

First digital point of contact for those affected: mein.MS-life.de

At mein.MS-life.de, those affected and their families can find understandable and scientifically validated information on MS symptoms, the course of the disease, therapy, examinations and other 360° patient services. Mein.ms-life.de is continuously being developed to best meet the needs of people with MS. For example, the digital nutrition manager is new in 2023, which supports people with MS in leading a healthy lifestyle and provides recipes, shopping lists and information on healthy eating in MS.

Guide in your pocket: The Cleo app

Whether it’s climbing stairs or chasing children around the playground, everyday tasks can be challenging for people with MS. The Cleo app is based on these challenges of everyday life with MS and provides suggestions and specific assistance that those affected can call up at any time if necessary. It can be individually adapted and offers personalized content, a personal diary, programs on nutrition, mindfulness, brain jogging and sport as well as direct contact to trained and sensitive MS coaches. The Cleo app was developed together with MS sufferers in order to be able to offer a service with real added value.

Sources

[1] German Multiple Sclerosis Society Federal Band e. V. Available at: Retrieved on: 05/18/2023.

***

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has created numerous breakthrough innovations, including a broad portfolio of drugs to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy and two jointly developed therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen’s pipeline includes potentially novel therapies in neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialty immunology and rare diseases. In doing so, the company remains focused on its goal of serving humanity through science while promoting a healthier, more sustainable and just world.

Information that may be important to investors is routinely posted on www.biogen.com. For more information about the company, visit biogen.de and also follow Biogen on social media – TwitterLinkedIn, YouTube.

Biogen-211080

Original content from: Biogen GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell