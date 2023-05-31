World No Tobacco Day 2023 / “No” to tobacco – good for the environment and health

Cologne – World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2023 draws attention to the consequences of global tobacco consumption under the motto “We need food, not tobacco”. In the producing countries, large areas are used for the production of tobacco instead of for the cultivation of vital and sustainable crops. At the same time, several hundred million people suffer from malnutrition. On the other hand, according to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than seven million people die every year from the effects of smoking worldwide.

The Federal Government Commissioner for Addiction and Drug Issues and the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) recommend quitting smoking and, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2023, inform those who want to quit about support offers.

Burkhard Blienert, Federal Government Commissioner for Addiction and Drug Issues: “Smoking is neither cool nor casual, nor should smoking be part of the lifestyle. Rather, smoking kills and damages not only one’s own health, but also the health of children, partners and relatives who live in the smoker’s household. So if you want to actively do something for your health and that of your loved ones, you should definitely try to quit smoking. And you don’t have to do it alone: ​​With the help of doctors or other professionals, the chances of successfully quitting smoking increase fivefold. I will continue to do my utmost to ensure that tobacco and e-cigarettes continue to disappear from public spaces. This also applies to cigarette advertising in supermarkets and at gas stations. Because we know that the more young people are confronted with tobacco advertising, the sooner they start smoking.”

Prof. Dr. Martin Dietrich, Acting Director of the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA): “Millions of smokers would rather quit smoking today than tomorrow. There are various methods and approaches to quitting smoking – every smoker can find the right way for themselves. Quitting smoking is always the right health decision. The BZgA provides support with quality-assured information and advice. The BZgA’s free telephone advice service and online exit program help on the way to a smoke-free future.”

On May 31, the smoke-free Instagram channel of the BZgA will start with everyday, practical tips so that good intentions can become permanent smoking cessation.

The BZgA support offers for smoking cessation at a glance:

Online Exit Program: Information and tips with a forum, chat, daily e-mail and smoke-free guides at: www.rauchfrei-info.de

Information and tips with a forum, chat, daily e-mail and smoke-free guides at: www.rauchfrei-info.de Telephone advice on smoking cessation on the free number 0 800 8 31 31 31 Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

on the free number 0 800 8 31 31 31 Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m information brochures “Yes, I will quit smoking” or “Smoke-free during pregnancy and after childbirth”. The brochures can be ordered free of charge or downloaded directly from:

“Yes, I will quit smoking” or “Smoke-free during pregnancy and after childbirth”. The brochures can be ordered free of charge or downloaded directly from: START package with the brochure “Yes, I will quit smoking”, a “calendar for the first 100 days”, a stress ball and other helpful materials. Free order by e-mail: [email protected]

Order the free BZgA materials at:

Federal Center for Health Education, 50819 Cologne

Online ordering system:

Fax: 0221/8992257

E-Mail: [email protected]

The BZgA participates with its smoking cessation offers Federal initiative “Living smoke-free – your chance”: www.nutzedeinechance.de