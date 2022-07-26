Blizzard

“Wrath of the Lich King”, the third expansion of the “World of Warcraft” Classic Edition, will be launched on September 27. Although the original Wrath of the Lich King was released nearly 14 years ago in November 2008, and World of Warcraft has had as many as six different expansion updates since then, Wrath of the Lich King Rage remains one of the best expansions in general. This is mainly because “Wrath of the Lich King” strung the story of “Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne”, making it the ending of the main line of “Warcraft”. Although the subsequent expansions have continued to change the game mechanics, to be honest, the plot has always been a little unsatisfactory, and even a little self-inflicted, not as coherent until “Wrath of the Lich King”.

On the eve of the launch of the update, Blizzard also activated a mechanism called “Joyful Journey”. Players in the classic version of “World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade” can visit the innkeeper in the main city to unlock the 1.5x experience gain effect, helping Players train to the full level, or create new characters. This 1.5x XP buff will continue from today until the release of Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Like the previous “World of Warcraft” Classic Edition, as long as you have the “World of Warcraft” game hours (now more than the monthly card), you can play the “World of Warcraft” Classic Edition for free and unlimited. Now that “The Realm of Shadows” has come to the end of the version, and “Rise of the Dragon” has not yet determined the launch time (the official statement is still maintained before the end of this year), perhaps it is the time to revisit “Wrath of the Lich King” What a chance for a good time.