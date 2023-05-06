World Ovarian Cancer Day 2023: More attention to the ovaries

AstraZeneca, MSD SHARP & DOHME

Today is World Ovarian Cancer Day! Every year on May 8th, a wide variety of actors campaign for affected women under the hashtag #nowomanleftbehind. It is also important to AstraZeneca GmbH and MSD Sharp & Dohme GmbH to provide information about the disease and to provide support. That’s why they have the website together www.wegweiser-eierstockkrebs.de brought to life. Here patients, relatives and interested parties can find comprehensive information about the diagnosis, therapy, aftercare and life with the disease.

The ovaries are a central part of the female body. In addition to providing egg cells, one of the main tasks of these female sex organs is the production of the sex hormones estrogen and progesterone, which regulate the menstrual cycle, among other things. [1] It can happen that the cells of the ovaries degenerate and multiply uncontrollably and unchecked: Ovarian cancer (ovarian carcinoma) can be the result. [2]

Up to 7,400 women fall ill in Germany every year [2]

In Germany, around one in 72 women will be diagnosed with ovarian carcinoma in the course of their lives. [2] In the majority of cases, the disease affects women over 60 years of age. But about every tenth patient is under 45 years old.

To date, little is known about the causes of ovarian cancer. However, the risk of this condition appears to increase with age. In addition, hormonal factors such as childlessness or infertility are also important in the development of ovarian cancer. [3] Women whose first-degree relatives have been diagnosed with ovarian, breast, uterine body, or colon cancer are more likely to develop ovarian cancer. [3] There are often certain gene changes, for example in the genes BRCA1 and BRCA2 that can cause ovarian cancer. For example, people with such a gene mutation have a lifetime risk of developing it of up to 44%, compared to around 1.4% in women without the mutation. [2,4]

Non-specific complaints: The insidious aspect of the disease

Ovarian cancer often does not cause clear signs and symptoms for a long time. This is because the tumor has room to grow in the pelvis and abdominal cavity and is only recognized at a late stage. Therefore, the prognosis of patients with ovarian cancer is often poor: The relative 5-year survival is currently 42% on average. If the disease is detected early, the relative survival rates are up to 88%. [5]

Bloating, gas, constipation, frequent urination and unwanted weight loss, unexplained pelvic pain, abdominal enlargement, unusual bleeding – these and other non-specific symptoms can occur with ovarian cancer. Women who notice the symptoms mentioned, especially if they are repeated and persistent, should therefore consult their doctor. The earlier an ovarian carcinoma is discovered, the better the chances of recovery. Suitable specialists can be found at being found.

Diagnostics and therapy belong together

Early diagnosis can mean good chances of therapy and therefore a good prognosis. Imaging procedures are used to clarify an initial suspicion, but only the histological examination of removed tumor tissue enables a definitive diagnosis. [6] The stage of the disease is then classified using international classification systems. [7] Based on this, therapeutic measures are then planned, for which, thanks to increasing medical progress, there are far more options today than there were ten years ago. [2] If certain cancer characteristics are present, it is often possible to take targeted action against such cancer cells, which is usually gentler on the body. [6,8]

Have your regular gynecological check-ups and talk to your doctor if you have unclear symptoms!

Support #nowomanleftbehind and let us work together to provide more education and support for affected women!

