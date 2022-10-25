World Pasta Day returns on October 25, an anniversary that for over twenty years has celebrated the symbolic food of the Mediterranean diet, but even more so of Italian cuisine. The first dish par excellence, whose diffusion is approved by nutritionists from all over the world, so much so that in 2015, at the push of the International Pasta Organization, a non-profit association dedicated to increasing knowledge and consumption of pasta, 29 experts from 11 different countries have drawn up a scientific consensus statement on pasta as a healthy food.

“A way to eat more vegetables, legumes and other healthy foods that are often under-consumed, especially in children and adolescents”, write the nutritionists, recalling that “at a time when obesity and diabetes have a high prevalence around the world, even wholemeal pasta, which provides more fiber, is a good choice. ”

The integral label

“When buying it, check the ingredients list” he advises Valentina Schirò, a nutrition biologist specializing in Food Sciences. “Some of the wholemeal products we find on the market are mixed with refined flour to which wheat bran has been added (to increase the fiber content), so they are not naturally wholemeal”.

Companies are not obliged to specify to the consumer whether with the wording “wholemeal” on the packaging they mean the use of wholemeal flours or refined flours to which bran or bran has been added. Therefore it is very important to read the ingredients list, where the materials used are listed in descending order: if in the first place we find a flour not followed by the term “wholemeal”, but by the wording “0” or “00”, and then subsequently we read ” bran “or” cruschello “means that the product is a raffinate to which fiber has been added.

Frequency and seasoning

As for the frequency and methods of consumption, continues the expert, “pasta can be brought to the table every day, even if you have weight problems. It always depends on the portion (the recommended one is about 80 grams) and how it is seasoned: it is better to favor vegetable sauces and cooking al dente, which lower the glycemic count of the dish. Even if this can be obtained even more easily with a wholemeal pasta, mixed with legume flours or with a low glycemic index “.

Legume flours

The flours of chickpeas, red lentils, peas, mung beans or black beans are the most used for the production of legume paste, a range of products now offered by various companies. Making a comparison between chickpea-based fusilli and durum wheat semolina-based fusilli of the same brand, for 100 grams of product the first contains 4.8 grams of fiber, the second 2.9 grams.

“The fiber increases the sense of satiety, allowing those who eat in abundance to reduce portions”, says Schirò, “it also slows down the absorption of sugars and fats, benefiting those who have to keep a high blood sugar under control”.

“This type of pasta is also a way to introduce legumes, which are not always appreciated, in the diet of children and in that of those suffering from irritable colon, diverticulitis or diverticulosis, people forced to eliminate chickpeas, beans and lentils due to fermentation at intestinal level. In the form of flour, in fact, legumes lose their outer coating and this reduces their gastrointestinal fermentation process “.

Watch out for celiacs: “In theory they are gluten-free products, but it is better to check that there is the symbol of the cut ear, because some pastas are produced with the addition of a small percentage of flour from other cereals, which may contain gluten. “.

Pasta for diabetics and pre-diabetics

Among the novelties aimed at those with specific health needs, the low glycemic index pasta, “a product recommended for pre-diabetics, diabetics or those who must follow a low-calorie diet, because it is rather effective in keeping appetite at bay” he concludes. the nutritionist. “In the ingredients list there are molecules such as inulin, which is a fiber, and resistant starch, which is formed during pasta making. Both help to slow down the absorption of sugars, directly affecting the glycemic levels of those who are eating. In turn, this effect also has consequences on the feeling of hunger, because a glycemic curve that increases and then gradually decreases, avoiding sudden changes, does not increase appetite “.