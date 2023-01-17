Sin of gluttony to live with great guilt? Not even in the slightest: pizza, whose world day is celebrated today, can be a meal that can be inserted without worries even in a controlled regime. Provided that you favor versions that are not stuffed and not too seasoned.

I GO ON A DIET Nicola Sorrentino’s column

“Pizza is the ideal meal for those who want to keep in shape”, says nutritionist Nicola Sorrentino, director of the Iulm Food Academy, who suggests two versions of the marinara. Much less calories than a daisy. Here they are prepared in the kitchen of the Osteria degli Avvocati in Rome by the chef-blogger Sara Rocchetti

Gedi Visual production

Videohub shooting and editing: Alessandro D’Elia and Alessandro Bufarari

Edited by Cinzia Lucchelli