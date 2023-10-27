WORLD PSORIASIS DAY. S.ANNA DERMATOLOGY AT THE FRONTLINE IN THE TREATMENT OF THIS PATHOLOGY

October 29, 2023 is celebrated World Psoriasis Daya frequent dermatological pathologywhich involves approximately 3% of the Italian population. The Dermatology Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Ferraradirected by Prof. Monica Corazza (pictured), is at the forefront of treating this disease and supporting patients affected by it.

Psoriasis is one chronic inflammatory skin disease which affects over 3% of the Italian population. This non-contagious pathology arises due to a genetic-familial predisposition but is also often triggered by unpredictable events such as trauma, drugs or infections. Psoriasis it initially manifests itself with the appearance of erythematous and scaly patches, usually localized in correspondence with the elbows, knees, trunk and scalp but, in the most severe forms, can involve large areas of the body. There are many variants of psoriasis, different in extent and severity or in clinical presentation.

This disease has a strong impact on the quality of life of patients affected by it, especially when the manifestations involve uncovered areas such as the hands, face or other areas such as the genitals or nails. Psoriasis is often associated with comorbidities (such as metabolic dysmetabolism, obesity, arterial hypertension) which must be evaluated and treated to improve the patient’s general health status. The presence of joint pain, especially when waking up, can also be a sign of the onset of psoriatic arthritis, an inflammation that affects various joints.

“psoriasis – declares Professor Corazza – it is a disease frequently underestimated and kept “hidden” by the patient. This means that the moment of diagnosis and therapy often arrives late and the patient’s quality of life is greatly compromised. Fortunately, the dermatologist now has a vast number of therapeutic aids at his disposal, ranging from traditional systemic drugs to the most modern biological drugs, which can not only intervene in the control of skin manifestations, but also of psoriatic comorbidities. At the Operational Unit that I manage, there is a clinic dedicated to the most serious forms of psoriasis in which the patient is taken into clinical and therapeutic care. It is in fact important to remember that only in hospital facilities is it possible to supply some drugs for the treatment of severe psoriasis”.