Tomorrow, Tuesday February 28, 2023, occurs all over the world day dedicated to Rare Diseases (Rare Desease Day). The term “rare diseases” indicates those clinical conditions whose prevalence in the population is less than 5 cases per 10,000 inhabitants. In Italy rare patients are about 2 million and 70% of cases are pediatric patients. 5% of the world‘s population is affected, of which about 30 million in Europe alone.

IN EMILIA-ROMAGNA AND IN THE FERRARESE TERRITORY. To make it easier for patients to diagnose and treat rare diseases, Ministerial Decree 279/2001 established the “National network for the prevention, surveillance, diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases” which is made up of a group of health facilities specifically identified by the Regions. In the area Emilia Romagnathe Regional Assistance Network for rare diseases was established with the DGR 160/2004 and is made up of 22 Centers, within which the specific Operative Units for the prevention, surveillance, diagnosis and treatment of single rare pathologies have been identified. At the same time, the Care networks for individual diseases or groups of diseasesorganized according to the Hub & Spoke model, the organizational model used for high specialties. The highly specialized Hub Centres, 2 of which are present at the Ferrara University Hospital, are responsible for the prevention, surveillance, diagnosis and treatment of individual rare diseases and are in contact with other hospitals and specialists in the area, authorized for them aimed at making a diagnosis and predicting treatment pathways.

Another avant-garde aspect in the Emilia-Romagna Region, as regards the treatment of these problems, was the implementation in 2007 of the Information System for Rare Diseases which connects the Authorized Centers in charge of diagnosing certification, the Primary Care Departments which issue the exemption certification and the company Pharmaceutical Services which provide for the delivery of the drugs prescribed in the personalized therapeutic plans.

“From the data of the Information System for Rare Diseases – SIMR, in the period June 2007- December 2020 – explains Dr. Antonella Grotti, Director of the Operational Management Unit of S. Anna – it can be seen that there are 39,411 rare disease cases handled by authorized centers in Emilia-Romagna, of which 17.4% (6,865) are resident in other Regions, demonstrating the strong attractiveness of the centers in Emilia-Romagna . Of the 39,411 patients, 2,855 are in charge of the University Hospital of Ferrara. Among residents, 23.5% of rare disease certifications are carried out in pediatric age (from 0 to 14 years).

The University Hospital of Ferrara is a regional reference center for 2 groups of rare pathologies:

– congenital defects of carbohydrate metabolism and transport (glycogenosis, ie a group of rare diseases caused by the abnormal accumulation of glycogen), followed by the Neurology Operative Unit;

– hereditary anemias (excluding glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency) followed by Thalassemia and Hemoglobinopathies Day Hospital.

Furthermore the S. Anna follows patients suffering from 46 other rare pathologies within other Operating Units such as: Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Cardiology, Hematology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Rheumatology.

Pathologies certified by the University Hospital of Ferrara

PILOT PROJECT. Accelerating the diagnosis of rare diseases is the ambitious goal of “Screen4care”, pilot project at European level coordinated by the University of Ferrarawhich intends to use newborn genetic screening and new digital methodologies to achieve the goal of significantly reducing the time required for the diagnosis of rare diseases.

“The application of Screen4Care in our area is very important: the aim is to carry out neonatal genetic screening for about 200 rare diseases on all those born in the province of Ferrara, in a one-year time frame, in 2024” explains the Prof. Alessandra Ferlini, professor of Medical Genetics at Unife and director of the Medical Genetics Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara, scientific coordinator of this important European project involving 21 academic partners, 9 industrial partners and 4 small and medium enterprises.

Genetic newborn screening is considered one effective tool for early diagnosis at “zero time”considering that approximately 80% of rare diseases have a genetic cause and that 70% of patients with rare diseases are pediatric.

“We are working with the two birth centers of Cona and Cento to present the project, teach the approach to couples and ‘personalize’ the absorbent card used for screening with the Screen4Care logo, performed on a few drops of blood taken in the first days of life with a superficial puncture on the heel; all for get ready for next year” highlights Prof. Ferlini.

SOME DATA. A few days ago, on February 22, the National Plan for Rare Diseases 2023-2025 which will allow two million sick people in Italy to improve access to therapies, to benefit from better therapies, also overcoming regional inequalities. This important document arises from the need to fully implement Law 175/2021, also through an efficiency improvement of the activated clinical networks and full use of the data collected, i.e. with operational and concrete aspects that will also impact on the allocation of funds dedicated to research.

The number of known and diagnosed rare diseases is approx 10,000, a figure that continues to increase with the progress of science and research. According to data from the National Rare Diseases Register (Istituto Superiore di Sanità), they are estimated in Italy about 19,000 new cases each year which are united by various aspects such as: the difficulty for the patient to obtain an appropriate and rapid diagnosis; the rare availability of curative treatments; the course of the often chronic-incapacitating disease, with consequent individual, family and social burden. The 72% of rare diseases have a genetic originthe others are the result of infections, allergies and environmental causes, or are rare tumors (data from Epicentro, ISS).

Great attention is also given to Rare diseases already present in childhood. For some years, in fact, technology has made available early diagnosis methods for metabolic pathologies that offer the possibility of diagnosing over 40 diseases in the perinatal period.

In the concept of rarity are inherent the diagnostic and healthcare problems that rarity, in fact, entails; that is, the difficulty in being diagnosed, the complexity of the approach, the chronicity, the burden of treatment and management. For this reason, due to the strong impact on the population, rare diseases represent a important public health problem.

Also there training of professionals who are the first to interface with a patient suffering from a rare disease – such as, for example General Practitioners (GPs) and Free Choice Pediatricians (PLS) – is a matter of extreme importance. The growth and professional development of healthcare professionals are essential requirements that must be ensured through ongoing training to avoid delays in diagnosis and in taking charge.

It is important to remember that too screening of rare diseases carried out at birth, as an important tool for the early diagnosis of conditions that could otherwise lead to an unfortunate outcome or serious disability.

In the photo, from left: Alessandra Ferlini, Antonella Grotti.