World Sight Day 2023

World Sight Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of October each year, promoted by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness IAPB Italia onlus.

“No words are needed to describe the darkness. Sight is a precious commodity. We are at your side to protect it” is the awareness message chosen for 2023. The message recalls the importance of taking care of your eyesight. Sight-threatening diseases affect millions of people in Italy, however almost all of them can be treated if detected in time. Prevention is therefore the best way to preserve your sight for life.

From this year, the IAPB event which takes stock of the situation of visual health in Italy and illustrates the initiatives of the Day, organized in collaboration with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired, to inform and raise awareness about the prevention of blindness and sight protection will be “itinerant”, to be closer to territories, people and institutions.

Turin was chosen for the first stage of this journey. It was organized within the headquarters of the Piedmont Region a round tablewhich saw as its main moment the presentation of the epidemiological results of the Vista in Salute prevention campaign for optical retinal diseases, which envisaged, thanks to the extraordinary three-year contribution provided for by the stability law starting from 2019 (Law 30 December 2018, n. 145), free checks for the population over forty years of age in a truck equipped with mobile eye clinics which reached the squares of the main Italian cities.

A total of 8,671 visits were carried out; the average age was just over 65 years; although 90.2% of the subjects declared they could see well, 18.2% of the sample had significant ocular alterations (0.6% of those who reported seeing well actually had diabetic retinopathy, 2.7% had ocular hypertonicity (eye pressure greater than 25 mmHg) in at least one eye, and 12.8% a macular alteration in at least one eye): see complete report

In our country, diseases that put sight at risk concern over three million people and even more are those at risk, because the incidence of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and maculopathy increases together with age and chronic diseases.

These and many other conditions that threaten sight and can cause enormous social and personal costs are asymptomatic in the initial stages, i.e. they damage nerve cells silently, however they can be cured or curbed if diagnosed in time by ophthalmologists through periodic checks: the Italian Ophthalmological Society recommends a visit at birth, within 3 years, at 12 years old, once every two years after 40 and once a year for people over 60.

Technology applied to prevention can also represent an effective tool for saving resources and selecting spending. The example of Great Britain is enlightening: thanks to tele-monitoring, with fundus photos in diabetes centers sent to remote ophthalmology diagnosis centers, it has been possible to reach over 80 percent of people with diabetic pathologies, reducing very sensitive way the incidence of diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in working age in Western countries”.

They are scheduled on the same day ONE HUNDRED events in ONE HUNDRED cities organized in collaboration with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired to inform and raise awareness about the prevention of blindness and the protection of sight, in which information leaflets will be distributed, information meetings were organized and free eye checks were offered.

