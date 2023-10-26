WORLD SPINA BIFIDA AND HYDROCEPHALUS DAY: THE PEDIATRICS OF S. ANNA “ACCOMPANY” YOUNG PATIENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES

Spina bifida is a congenital malformation caused by a defect in the development of the neural tube (destined to give rise to the vertebral column and spinal cord) which occurs during embryonic life. It causes incomplete closure of the spinal column and includes a wide range of defects that are divided into two broad categories: open spina bifida and closed spina bifida. It can lead to neurological disorders, from hydrocephalus to motor problems downstream of spinal changes, including “neurological bladder”.

Il 25 October It is World Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day (World Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day)organized to raise awareness of these pathologies.

In the last 10 years there have been 19 cases of hydrocephalus and neural tube defects born in Ferrara and included in the register of congenital malformations of Emilia Romagna, of which 6 live births and 13 pregnancy interruptions. Of these, 7 are spina bifid and in all of them the pregnancy was terminated.

The outpatient clinics of the Pediatric Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – directed by Prof. Agnese Suppiej (pictured) – provide visits, “intercepting” those children with spin bifida occulta, who, in the absence of signs and symptoms at birth, did not receive a diagnosis in the neonatal period, to initiate them into instrumental diagnostics and – where necessary – neurosurgery. The DH welcomes the families of patients in the Ferrara area and province who, after an evaluation for spinal dysraphism at the regional reference centers, need to periodically perform instrumental radiological and neurophysiological tests under sedation.

The collaboration between the specialists of the Sant’Anna Paediatrics, the Free Choice Paediatricians and the representatives of the Hub centers allows young patients and their families to limit travel and admissions to facilities far from their home.

THE PATHOLOGY. Open spina bifida can already be diagnosed in fetal life while closed or occult spina bifida manifests itself with neurological or nephro-urological signs after birth in childhood or adulthood depending on the severity.

Hydrocephalus is a condition characterized by an increase in cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, in addition to being very frequently associated with spina bifida, it can be caused by other congenital malformations or acquired situations, which induce an obstruction to the outflow of cerebrospinal fluid. or, more rarely, excessive production. Management of these conditions almost always requires neurosurgical intervention. Taking care of a child with spina bifida requires a multidisciplinary team that includes the neurosurgeon, the nephrologist pediatrician, the neurologist pediatrician and the physiatrist. In recent decades, the use of folic acid (implicated in the pathogenesis) has contributed to reducing the incidence of this pathology.

Share this: Facebook

X

