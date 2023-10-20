World Stroke Day on October 29th / Many arrive late at the clinic

Gütersloh – For years, professionals in stroke treatment have been fighting for every minute. This is important, says the German Stroke Aid Foundation. But the decision about the future life of those affected is often made before the clinic, as current evaluations by the foundation show.

Permanent disabilities

Around 270,000 people in Germany suffer a stroke every year. It is the most common cause of disability in adults. One year after the stroke, 60 percent of those affected continue to rely on support, therapy, aids or care.

Time is brain

In most cases, a cerebral vessel is blocked. The affected tissue is no longer supplied with blood and brain cells die. Time is therefore crucial for the success of acute treatment: the faster the diagnosis is made and treatment initiated, the fewer functions are lost. Neurologists use so-called thrombolysis to dissolve the blockage using medication.

Treatment is getting faster and faster

However, before treatment, professionals need a thorough diagnosis. Clinical teams have been working for years to shorten this time. With success, as a new study from the USA (1) shows. Every year they gain a few minutes. And figures from German stroke wards (2) show: For 96 percent of those affected by stroke, the clinic teams manage to initiate treatment within the first two hours in the clinic.

Patients arrive late

But while professionals fight for minutes, hours are often lost before the clinic: Only 25 percent of patients reach a clinic within the first two hours after the onset of symptoms. These include people who are helpless and alone. But those affected often do not take the symptoms seriously and wait too long, as the experiences of many clinicians show. When it comes to saving lives and preventing serious disabilities, the greatest potential lies in education.

Recognize symptoms – act correctly

The new US study has calculated that for every hour that patients come to the clinic later, the probability of a good treatment result decreases by 14 percent. The German Stroke Aid Foundation is therefore setting this year’s World Stroke Day on October 29th under the motto “Every stroke is an emergency – 112!” She wants to provide information about the symptoms of a stroke and what to do in an emergency. Stroke Help has developed the free “FAST-Test” app. With three simple questions, a suspected stroke can be checked and an emergency call can be made: www.schlaganfall-hilfe.de/app

