WORLD THROMBOSIS DAY: PREVENTION TO FIGHT THE DISEASE

Fighting venous thromboembolism and related clinical manifestations (i.e. Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE)) is now possible. A commitment that the two Ferrara healthcare companies have undertaken, also joining the awareness campaign on the occasion of World Thrombosis Day on 13 October 2023. The “Per il Tuo Cuore (HCF ONLUS)” Foundation which refers ANMCO – the National Association of Italian Hospital Cardiologists – organized the National Campaign on the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism on the occasion of this anniversary. The initiative is aimed at raising awareness among the population of the risk factors predisposing this pathology.

THE CARDIOLOGY OPERATIONAL UNIT OF THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF FERRARA – directed by prof. Gabriele Guardigliwho also holds the position of Post President of ANMCO Regionale – in collaboration with theVascular Surgery Unitdirected (acting) by Dr. Luca Traina, have joined the Educational Campaign. On 13 October the two departments will distribute, as part of the outpatient activity, illustrative material and will provide information both on the risk factors (DVT and PE in fact share the same risk factors) and on the pathologies, including diagnosis and therapy, with particular attention to prevention.

Furthermore, a video conference has also been organized for Friday the 13th October from 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm held by Dr. Cristina Balla (medical director of Cardiology at the Cona hospital). To connect, simply click on this link: https://www.ospfe.it/venoso.

CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES PROGRAM OF THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF FERRARA. “In a basin like the province of Ferrara – comments the prof. Paolo Zamboni, Director of the Service – deep vein thrombosis, which is the disease that follows pulmonary embolism, records 282 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and pulmonary embolism, which results from it due to the detachment of fragments of the venous thrombus, strikes 158 people per 100,000 inhabitants. Unfortunately in Pulmonary embolism is fatal in 102 people per 100,000 inhabitants. At the local level – continues the professional – already in the 90s our company was among the first in Italy to adopt measures, such as “low molecular weight heparin” and “post-operative elastic stockings” to prevent this serious complication. Furthermore, an international protocol called “Score Caprini” has been in use in Ferrara since 2010, which has the aim of identifying people at high risk, in order to diversify and strengthen the pulmonary embolism prevention protocol for them.”.

THE PATHOLOGY. Venous thromboembolism is a venous thromboembolic disease which is part of the thrombotic diseases, the symptoms of which are secondary to the formation of thrombi in different areas of the body. Unlike heart attack and stroke, in which thrombi form in the arteries of the systemic circulation, in venous thromboembolic disease thrombi form in the arteries that carry blood to the lungs and on the systemic venous side.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE) they are manifestations of the disease, with the same risk factors, but different severity since pulmonary embolism can lead to the patient’s death due to acute heart failure in 30% of cases if it is not diagnosed and treated. DVT can precede PE and be the cause of it. There Deep Vein Thrombosis it is the thrombosis of one of the deep veins of the legs, which acutely causes swelling, redness, color of the affected leg. The incidence in the general population is 1 in 1000 people per year. L’Pulmonary embolism it is the thrombosis of one or both pulmonary arteries that carry non-oxygenated venous blood to the lungs for the subsequent oxygenation process. The symptom of pulmonary embolism is characterized by dyspnea or “air hunger”. The incidence in the population is approximately half that of DVT, 0.5 per 1000 subjects per year.

Share this: Facebook

X

