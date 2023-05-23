WORLD THYROID WEEK, S. ANNA AND USL COMMITTED TO THE FIGHT AGAINST RELATED DISEASES

Also this year, from 22 to 28 Mayif you celebrate the World Thyroid Week to sensitize the population on issues relating to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thyroid diseases. The theme of this year’s event will be “Familiarity, genetics and chronicity”, with the aim of addressing, correctly and in simple terms, the many questions about thyroid health.

THE COMMITMENT OF SANT’ANNA. at theThe University Hospital of Ferrara operates the Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases Operating Unit – directed by Prof. Maria Chiara Zatelli (in the photo) – where ultrasound scans of the neck (thyroid and lymph nodes), ultrasound-guided needle aspirations, as well as endocrinological visits are regularly performed. Furthermore, within the Operating Unit, they are active various clinics and dedicated services to these pathologies: an outpatient clinic for thyroid neoplasms, an outpatient clinic for the treatment of thyroid pathologies in pregnancy and an auxological one that takes care of younger patients with thyroid function problems (as well as hypothalamic-pituitary). In the Ferrara area there are also clinics in which professionals headed by the Local Health Unit operate.

Furthermore, in the context of the management of malignant thyroid pathologies, he is active at the Sant’Anna un path dedicated to taking chargediagnosis, therapy and follow-up of these patients which involves, in addition to Endocrinology, many other Operative Units such as ENT, Nuclear Medicine, Radiology, Radiotherapy, Oncology and Pathological Anatomy. The multidisciplinary path sees the participation of expert professionals in the management of this pathology which, if identified early, can be treated adequately in order to guarantee a very long survival for the patients.

“The activity of Endocrinology in the province of Ferrara – comments Prof. Zatelli – constitutes a reference point for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thyroid diseases, guaranteeing complete patient care. In fact, thyroid pathologies are not rare (especially the autoimmune forms that determine the gradual loss of thyroid function), leading patients to need chronic replacement therapy. Furthermore, thyroid nodules are very frequent in the population, but fortunately only a small minority of these are of a malignant nature and need to be removed together with all or part of the gland. In Ferrara, the identification of tumor forms with genetic alterations is possible thanks to the presence of a Molecular Diagnostics laboratory, supporting the doctor, for better management of the thyroid pathology. Endocrinology also participates this year in the World Thyroid Week, which aims to raise awareness among the public opinion and the scientific world on the problems associated with these pathologies”.