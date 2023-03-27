Home Health World Tuberculosis Day on March 24th
World Tuberculosis Day on March 24th

This year is an important year for the fight against tuberculosis: in September in New York, UN member states will address tuberculosis for the first time in order to better fight the disease worldwide. The meeting in Berlin also serves to prepare for the UN conference. At the same time, the goals of the Berlin Declaration on Tuberculosis Control adopted ten years ago are reaffirmed.

Tuberculosis can be treated with antibiotic therapy and is usually curable. In order for the treatment to be completely successful, the disease must be recognized early and treated consistently. Early treatment also reduces the risk of transmission. Not all patients are necessarily infectious: almost half of them do not suffer from contagious, open pulmonary tuberculosis, but from other forms.

Tuberculosis is the world‘s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent. According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), 10.4 million people contracted tuberculosis in 2016 alone, and around 1.7 million people died from it. This means that more than 4,500 people die from this disease every day worldwide. The global community has set itself the ambitious goal of eradicating tuberculosis by 2030.

Tuberculosis control is coordinated in Germany under the leadership of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in exchange and in close cooperation with the German Central Committee for Combating Tuberculosis (DZK) and the Borstel Research Center (FZB), among others.

World Tuberculosis Day honors the scientist Robert Koch, who announced his discovery of the tuberculosis pathogen on March 24, 1882. Tuberculosis has thus become a disease that can be identified, treated and cured.

