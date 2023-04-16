World Voice Day between podcasts and artificial intelligence

“Voices of roots, fog and poplars/That speak to the banks and that speak to the mad/Voices in the head, voices against time/That fill life remaining in silence/Voices that I no longer hear/Voices that only you know/ Your voice is missing, you know” Zucchero sang a few years ago. How many emotions, how much joy, how many memories pass through the voiceof which today April 16 is celebrated World Dayborn in Brazil in 1999 with the aim of encouraging people to take care of the most important tool of human communication.

A richness that makes us unique in the world, which for some is an indispensable working tool (from singers to actors and voice actors, from teachers to radio speakers) and which we too often take for granted and mistreat. A richness that today comes to us in more traditional forms (radio, songs, etc) or surprisingly modern (podcasts, artificial intelligence, etc).

Just the podcasts, in which the human voice is the protagonist, continue to wreak havoc and, compared to a year ago, it is precisely the listenable serials that are growing the most. And to beat for this format, in which the human voice is the protagonist, are above all the hearts of the very young, between 18 and 24 years old. Another thing to note is that there are no topic constraints: from crime to history, from the great classics to religious topics. Just a few days ago, Pope Francis created his first podcast, entrusting him with reflections on the topic that perhaps at this moment makes him most agitated: war.

ANSA PODCASTS

And precisely artificial intelligence opens up future scenarios that we can only partially predict with voice cloning, defined in 1970 simply as “digital cloning” by the Japanese scholar Mashito Mori and today enhanced with Deep Learning. According to Ernesto Di Iorio, CEO of QuestIT “artificial intelligence is the solution of the moment because, through the cloning of the voice, it is able to give voice to projects, initiatives and events of all types. Technology must not be seen as a substitute for the natural voice, but as a helper capable of simplifying people’s lives, thus making it more immediate, simple and inclusive”.

The journey to discover the most surprising applications of voice cloning in daily life undoubtedly starts from the medical field and from cases in which a patient is diagnosed with a limiting disease capable of compromising communication skills: it is possible to deposit the patient’s voice as such and, at a later time, clone it in order to give the person himself, whatever his condition, the possibility of speaking using his tone of voice. But there are also cinemas with actors, whose vocal traits, at the end of filming, are cloned to archive them for dubbing or commercials. Or in the field of education or video games.

There are also numerous applications in the events and tourism sector. For example, during the latest edition of the Palio di Siena, the historic commentator Franco Masoni was transformed into an artificial human inserted into special avatars with the task of answering questions and curiosities from those present regarding the organization and history of the traditional event.

