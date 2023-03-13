It is thanks to our brain that we talk, learn, work and interact with each other. When compared to a muscle in our body, it appears to be essential and specialized; if injured or weakened, it must be protected and cared for, it is also important to keep it trained, or it will undergo atrophy.

The Brain Week – originally launched by Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives and which this year will take place from 13 to 19 March – offers the opportunity to increase knowledge and awareness of the functioning of this extraordinary organ and the importance it has in our lives.

within theHospital of Cona and in the principals of the Territory there are many Operating Units and Services dealing with the brain health. This in consideration of the fact that often the neurological diagnosis is complex and requires the use of type-specific technologies neuroradiologico or medical-nuclear. The Operational Units of Neurology (Acting Director, Dr. Daniela Gragnaniello) e you Neurological Clinic (Director Prof. Maura Pugliatti) of S. Anna they deal with the diagnosis and treatment of diseases that can affect the brain.

“One of the challenges of the future – highlights Dr Gragnaniello – is certainly represented by the need to preserve this organ in the aging processthus trying to carry out an active prevention of many neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s dementia, which occur with increasing frequency in the older population. In fact, the regional data report for the province of Ferrarawhich is one of the “older” ones in the Emilia – Romagna region, has a incidence rate of these pathologies of 5.3 cases per 1,000 inhabitants”.

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE BRAIN. During this event, which takes place simultaneously all over the world, topics ranging from scientific innovations (neuroimaging and neuronavigation techniques, deep stimulation, and others) al maintenance of brain health and well-being. In fact, one of the most important topics is that relating to prevention of numerous neurological diseasesthrough the disclosure of correct lifestyles and good practices to keep the brain healthy.

Often people feel a decline in their abilities. Usually, for example, remembering appointments or what they did the day before, but they don’t ask questions like: did I sleep last night? I’m stressed? How is my mood at this time? Would I be able to do this task better if I had more rest or if I weren’t so preoccupied with my thoughts? Yet it must be considered that our cognitive abilities are affected by all these things.

Then also very simple actions, which may even seem trivial, are actually very important in order to keep the brain in good health. For example eat in a balanced way fights obesity and all the diseases deriving from it. Furthermore, perhaps not everyone knows that through an adequate diet we ensure that our body is healthy correct level of B vitamins which are extremely important for the health of our nervous system. Similarly, eating tryptophan-containing foods (including chocolate and dried fruit) helps the body produce the right amount of serotonin, which is a very important neurotransmitter, both for regulating sleep and mood. If it is intuitive enough to imagine that we will stimulate our cognitive functions by talking to someone, trying to learn a new foreign language or engaging in cultural activities, perhaps it is less known that even correct physical activity, for example taking daily walks, has a protective role and neurotrophic for the cells of our nervous system.

For the health of our brain it is therefore important to maintain some simple “good habits”but a specialist visit may also be necessary for those disorders that become more clearly disabling and for which scientific research is concentrating its efforts and resources.