10 years ago, the “Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data” (GISAID) was founded at the World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO). GISAID is a platform on which data on influenza viruses, which can cause influenza in humans and animals, are exchanged.

Influenza outbreaks vary in severity from year to year. Linked to this is how many people get the flu in a season, how many of them require hospital treatment or even die. The course and severity of the flu epidemic last winter were particularly high. GISAID plays a prominent role in investigating the reasons and developing appropriate vaccines.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has been working closely with GISAID since 2010. With the cooperation of the division of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the data on influenza viruses are collected and analyzed – this is how the world‘s largest public reference database for influenza viruses was created. Scientists around the world can access this data and use it for their research and vaccine development. This data is also and especially important in terms of the one-health approach: this is about combating infectious diseases that are equally important for humans and animals, such as influenza, i.e. the flu or bird flu.

background

As part of the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), scientists use the EpiFlu™ database to collect, share and analyze data on influenza viruses. Unlike other worldwide databases, the database offers protected open access for all registered users. This allows scientists and countries to make their data publicly available without waiving their rights to that data. EpiFlu™ has established itself as the world‘s largest public reference database and the most up-to-date and complete collection of all relevant gene sequences of influenza viruses in humans and animals. GISAID supports the WHO, the relevant WHO influenza centers and those developing influenza vaccines.

Since 2010, the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and GISAID have concluded a cooperation agreement in the sense of a “private public partnership”. The Federal Agency for Agriculture and Food acts as the host for the database. The Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute, as a globally recognized reference laboratory for avian influenza from the World Animal Health Organization and the World Food and Agricultural Organization, is involved and responsible for the technical examination of the data quality.

In addition, the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Federal Ministry of Health have been supporting the initiative at international level for years.