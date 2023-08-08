“World’s smartest Health Coach”: Isartal Ventures invests in ONVY …

Wort & Bild publishing group – company announcements

Health media house sees great opportunities for AI-supported personalized health app to improve people’s physical and mental health management.

The Wort & Bild publishing group takes a stake in ONVY HealthTech Group GmbH via its subsidiary Isartal Ventures. Their best-known product, the “ONVY – AI Health Coach” app, optimizes – supported by AI – physical and mental health management. Advertised as the “World‘s smartest Health Coach”, the ONVY platform uses data from various areas, such as health, environmental factors, exercise, nutrition and sleep, and brings this data together to create a holistic picture. On this basis, the health app uses artificial intelligence to coach its users with regard to a proactive and holistically healthy lifestyle.

In the spring, the app received widespread press coverage when soccer player Timo Baumgartl from 1. FC Union Berlin took part. After his testicular cancer disease, he would like to recommend the topic of prevention to the fans: “The app is intended to give people a tool that establishes prevention in their lives,” said the defender to BILD.

Wellbeing for body & mind with a new kind of health coach

“We are currently experiencing a megatrend towards a health-conscious life, both physically and mentally. The combination of generative and conversational AI convinced us, because it positions ONVY as a technology leader compared to competitors in the hardware and app sectors,” explains Andreas Arntzen, CEO of the Wort & Bild publishing group. “With our investment in ONVY, we want to use this AI know-how as a complementary building block for our broad portfolio, so I’m looking forward to what is sure to be a very fruitful collaboration. As a health media company, it is our goal to provide people with the best possible information and tools for to offer their health, always at the cutting edge of development.”

“With ONVY, we are paving the way to a new era of fully personalized and predictive healthcare technology – at our core, we are empowering both individuals and companies with a disruptive and proactive approach to individualized healthcare,” explains Adrian Kochsiek, Founder & CEO. “We are very much looking forward to working together with our new investor – we have exciting times ahead of us.”

A talk by Andreas Arntzen and Adrian Kochsiek, recorded on the occasion of the “Portfolio Days” of the Wort & Bild publishing group on June 21, 2023 in Munich, can be found on LinkedIn.

About the ONVY HealthTech Group GmbH

ONVY offers the new personalized “ONVY – AI-Health Coach” as an app, which not only aggregates and interprets the data from over 320 different trackers and devices and makes personalized recommendations, but also perspectively additional factors such as environmental influences, nutritional data, other technically detectable Behavioral data and laboratory values ​​integrated. Through intelligent learning of relevant correlations and patterns, demographic insights of inestimable value are generated here at an early stage.

With the help of Generative AI and Conversational AI, personalized recommendations regarding physical and mental health management are given in dialogue form. This distinguishes ONVY’s solution from the solutions of other tracker/device providers, which only take their own data into account and are usually very general or give few personalized recommendations focused on the physique. The target group for use is the growing number of health-conscious, digitally savvy people who already own or use appropriate trackers/devices and are interested in a proactive lifestyle in the areas of physical and mental health and/or performance.

www.onvy.health/

Under its two B2B divisions “AI Health Coach as-a-Service” and “Prevention-as-a-Service”, the ONVY HealthTech Group also offers companies in the digital health & wellness, as well as corporate health and insurance sectors a new era of personalized health prevention for its users, employees and insured persons.

https://www.onvy.health/business

About the Wort & Bild publishing group

The Wort & Bild publishing group based in Baierbrunn near Munich is the leading provider of health media in Germany. The brands stand for high editorial quality, serious and independent journalism and great popularity among users. Wort & Bild Verlag publishes the pharmacies Umschau, baby and family, diabetes guide, senior guide, medical guide, medizini and the HausArzt patient magazine. The publisher reaches around 25 million users in print and online every month. Isartal Ventures ( www.isartal-ventures.de) and Isartal Health Media ( are companies of the Wort & Bild publishing group.

