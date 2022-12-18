Mercury found in fish much loved by consumers. The warning comes from the World Health Organization.

More and more fish contain mercury, some in worrying amounts. Consumption must be controlled.

Among the typical recipes of cooking fish we find the crazy water, the grill, baked with potatoes, like meatballs, with cherry tomatoes but certainly in no recipe is present mercury. Unfortunately, however, it is an increasingly common ingredient despite the fact that many consumers ignore it. The World Health Organization has found quantities of the element well above average and, of course, this is not good for people’s health. Nutritionists and doctors recommend eating fish at least two/three times per week but what to do if mercury is taken too often together with the benefits of the product? The consequences for the organism are well known. The compound is highly toxic and hits the central nervous system and the kidneys and can create serious complications to pregnant women. To protect yourself, you need to know which varieties of fish contain the most in order to draw the necessary conclusions.

Fish with mercury, the most dangerous varieties

Not all fish varieties pose a danger to consumers. Experts recommend avoiding mostly large predators given that by feeding on many small fish that contain low quantities of mercury they end up being excessively contaminated.

The advice, therefore, is to prefer the purchase of varieties of species found in the lowest rung of the food chain. Alternatively, it is necessary to prefer the fish of the fish farms. Instead, consumption should be avoided or in any case reduced of swordfish. Despite being among the species most loved by Italians, studies have revealed that swordfish are present the highest degree of mercury contamination. We are talking, as explained before, of a predator that eats many other fish every day. The results estimated a quantitative of 0.97 mg/kg of mercury. Therefore, unless the seller is reliable, it is better to opt for a fish other than swordfish.

The dangers of intake with contamination

Lalteration of the neurological system it is certainly the most serious consequence of mercury contamination. In fact, the EPA recommends paying attention especially to pregnant women so as not to endanger the health of the unborn child. The same goes for breastfeeding women the younger children.

In general, then, mercury intake can cause mental retardation and behavioral changes with IQ regression. The risks, therefore, are very serious and the problem should not be underestimated like the other contaminations reported almost daily by the Ministry of Health.