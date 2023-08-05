Home » Worldwide Covid-19 Cases exceed One Million again as Infections Surge in South Korea: WHO Report
Worldwide Covid-19 Cases exceed One Million again as Infections Surge in South Korea: WHO Report

Title: Worldwide Covid-19 Cases Exceed One Million Again as South Korea Sees a Surge

Date: [Insert Date]

Source: ANSA.it

After a four-month period of consistent decline, the number of monthly Covid-19 cases worldwide is once again on the rise, surpassing the one million mark. This increase can be attributed to the surge in infections in South Korea, which accounted for over three quarters of the global cases recorded between July 3 and July 30. However, the trend of decreasing deaths continues, with a monthly total of 3,100 reported fatalities. These findings are from the latest bulletin released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO survey, SarsCoV2 infections continue to decrease globally with the exception of the Western Pacific region, which encompasses the Far East and Oceania. This region accounted for 82% of all cases, reaching 850,000 out of one million cases, marking a 38% increase compared to the previous month. Additionally, it saw 28% of the total deaths reported (880). Among the countries in this region, South Korea significantly stands out as it recorded a doubling of cases within a month, with July totaling 751,000 infections. In terms of deaths, Brazil takes the lead with 695 fatalities in the past month, followed by Peru (321) and Australia (260).

In Europe, infections continue to decline, with approximately 60,000 reported cases in the last month, marking a 66% drop compared to the previous month. Russia recorded the highest number of new cases (15,000) followed by Italy (13,000), although Italy demonstrated a decline of -48% compared to the previous month. Similarly, the mortality rate in Italy decreased by 63%, equating to 125 deaths on a monthly basis.

See also  Covid: India, fewer than 300,000 new cases for the first time since April 21

However, the WHO advises caution when interpreting the data, stating that “currently, reported cases do not accurately represent infection rates due to the reduction in testing and reporting globally,” as stated in their bulletin.

For the complete article, please visit ANSA.it.

