Although maternal mortality rates worldwide decreased by about a third from 2000 to 2020, nearly 800 women they die still every day for complications related to pregnancy and childbirth: more than one woman every two minutes. Above all, according to data from the report released Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other United Nations agencies, “alarming regressions” have been taking place in women’s health in recent years: maternal mortality rates are increasing or they have remained stable without improving in almost all regions of the world, including Europe.

In the report, “maternal mortality” refers to death due to complications related to pregnancy or childbirth: it occurs when a woman is pregnant and up to six weeks after the end of the pregnancy. The category also includes deaths caused by unsafe and clandestine abortions because they are illegal or because they are legal but difficult to access. It is also specified that within each country the strong inequalities related to income, education or ethnicity significantly increase the mortality risks for pregnant women, as the difficulty of accessing care increases.

Overall, it is said that in 2020 maternal deaths worldwide were around 287 thousand: there was a slight decrease compared to 2016 (309 thousand) and compared to 2000 (446 thousand), but the figures are still too much for the WHO high. Deaths dropped significantly between 2000 and 2015, but remained largely unchanged between 2016 and 2020.

I data they say that between 2016 and 2020 maternal mortality rates fell in just two of eight UN regions: in Australia and New Zealand by 35 percent and in Central and South Asia by 16 percent. In numerical terms, maternal deaths continue to be largely concentrated in the poorest regions of the world and in countries affected by conflict: in sub-Saharan Africa, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, where in 2020 the mortality rate maternal was found to be more than double the world average rate.

Between 2016 and 2020, maternal mortality increased by 17 percent in Europe and North America, and by 15 percent in South America and the Caribbean. Of the wealthiest, most industrialized nations, the United States appears to have the highest maternal mortality rate.

The main causes of maternal mortality are bleeding, hypertension, infections and complications resulting from unsafe abortions which account for approximately 10 percent of total maternal mortality worldwide. WHO has estimated that around 270 million women lack access to family planning methods and that around half of all pregnancies globally are unplanned. This causes 73 million abortions each year, nearly half of which are unsafe abortions.

Presenting the investigation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still an incredibly dangerous experience for millions. of people all over the world“. These new statistics, he added, “show the urgent need to ensure that every woman and girl has access to essential health services before, during and after childbirth and is able to fully exercise their reproductive rights.”

The report makes it very clear that most of these deaths could be prevented and therefore avoided if women had access to quality health care and if they could plan their pregnancies. «In principle, we know what to do», he said Anshu Banerjee, director of maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health at WHO, adding that the problem in general is rather political will.

Natalia Kanem, executive director of UNFPA, the United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health, explained that “we can and must do better, investing urgently in family planning and to fill the global shortage of 900,000 midwives so that every woman can get the life-saving care she needs. We have the tools, we have the knowledge and we have the resources to end preventable maternal mortality – what we need now is the political will to do so.”

For many women in low-income countries, access to health care is very limited, the report said. There is a shortage of health workers, who are unequally distributed between cities and rural areas, families have to bear high costs to obtain assistance, to pay for travel to hospitals and for the purchase of medicines: «For some people, this means having to sell their livelihoods, livestock or land,” Banerjee explained, “and this could mean that they will not seek the care they need.”

The report also said that the pandemic may in some way have contributed to maternal mortality, exposing otherwise young and healthy pregnant women to a higher risk of contracting serious diseases. But it is also said that the impact of Covid-19 has not yet been adequately quantified and that in any case it does not explain the stagnation we are witnessing.

WHO concludes its survey by saying that “reducing maternal mortality remains one of the most pressing global health challenges” and that the hope is to reduce the global maternal mortality rate to less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. In 2020, the average was 223 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births.